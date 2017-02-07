If you yearn for a simpler era, when men wore fedoras and everybody had a motive, check out The Maltese Falcon. The film stars Humphrey Bogart as private investigator Sam Spade, hot on the case of a mysterious, jewel-encrusted bird statue. Mary Astor plays the dame. Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet also star in this whodunit based on a book by Dashiell Hammett. The directing debut of John Huston, this flick tops lists of the best film noir pictures ever made. Refreshments provided. 2-4pm. Wednesday, February 22.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Sylvania Branch Meeting Room

6749 Monroe St. | 419-882-2089

toledolibrary.org