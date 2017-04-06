Conservation landscaping— the idea that you don’t need to destroy the natural order of things to make use of the land— is a growing practice in the U.S., but the concept requires the attention of ordinary folks to take hold. Join the Wild Ones Oak Openings Region Chapter, Black Swamp Conservancy and Multi Faith Council for a screening of director Catherine Zimmerman’s documentary Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home. Zimmerman will be on hand for the screening and several NW Ohio residents are featured prominently in the film. There will be a reception preceding the screening and a question and answer session afterwards. 5:30pm. Thursday, April 20.



Maumee Indoor Theatre

601 Conant St. | Maumee | 419-897-8902

greateasterntheatres.com