Clash of the Titans at the Toledo Museum of Art

Celebrating its Athenian vase exhibit, the Toledo Museum of Art continues an innovative promotional campaign by showing Clash of the Titans in the outdoors. Not the joyless remake, this is the fun 1981 version starring Harry Hamlin and a mechanical owl. The tale of Perseus, who leads a band of heroes to do battle against a host of infamous mythical monsters, Clash of the Titans is known for its use of stop-motion animation combined with live-action storytelling. 9pm. Friday, August 18.

Toledo Museum of Art

2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org