“Chesire, Ohio”: Film Focuses On Battling Bureaucracy To Keep House A Home

In Film Focus: An Independent Film Festival’s documentary screening, Cheshire, Ohio, highlights the story of money, power, and corporate dominance of American life and the difficult choices we continue to face affiliated with coal and the environment. The movie follows an 83-year-old woman who refuses to sell her house to a power plant that has already started progress on a $20 million project, wiping out most of the residential homes in the area. See what happens on this compelling journey!

6:45pm | Monday, April 2

Main Branch Library (McMaster Center)

325 Michigan St., Toledo

419-259-5200 | toledolibrary.org

This event is free.