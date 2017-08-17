Chargin Falls Documentary Festival seeks one-minute documentaries

Filmmakers who don’t have a lot to say or who cherish concise storytelling should be excited for the Chagrin Falls Documentary Film Festival. An open contest, the festival seeks filmmakers from the area to contribute one-minute documentaries. Looking for expressive original stories, the contest has a top prize of $500 and films can be in any format— including on iPhones. Submit your documentary shorts to chagrinfilmfest.org by Monday, September 4. The top four films will be voted on by a panel of judges and the winning film will ultimately be selected by audience vote during the five-day event beginning

Wednesday, October 4. For official rules, visit chagrinfilmfest.org.