Can’t wait for the 55th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) to kick off on March 21? Start reel early when the AAFF Digital Tour stops in Toledo. The Toledo City Paper and the Ohio Theatre and Event Center will host a 100 minute preview of nine experimental, documentary and narrative videos hand-selected from the festival. Not sure what to expect? When our sister publication, Current Magazine, asked the Ann Arbor Film Festival’s Executive Director Leslie Raymond what to expect, she said: “I like to describe [going to our film festival movie theaters] as a situation where you think you’re walking into a room, where you expect everyone to speak English, but instead everyone is speaking Chinese. So you’re like “Whoa! I thought everyone would be speaking the same language and I don’t understand anybody.” But you know what happens when you go to a foreign country and you don’t speak the language? You actually can communicate way more than you would think. There are so many other ways to communicate besides words. Instead of thinking of it as going to the movie theater, pretend that you are going to the art museum.” (Read the full interview with Raymond online at ecurrent.com). Join us for the AAFF Digital Tour and get a taste of the critically acclaimed film festival. Doors at 5pm, 6-8pm. Thursday, March 16. $5.

Ohio Theatre and Event Center

3114 Lagrange St. | 419-720-8952

ohiotheatretoledo.org