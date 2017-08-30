A Very Sordid Wedding to screen at the Maumee Indoor Theatre

Initially a play with rave reviews and then a series on Logo, Sordid Lives told the story of being gay and coming out in a conservative Texas town. A Very Sordid Wedding picks up on film where the play left off. This sequel features many of the beloved and kooky characters of the original story, but now takes on the concept of bringing a gay marriage to communities not quite ready for it. Written by Del Shores, the film cast includes Bonnie Bedelia, Caroline Rhea, Whoopi Goldberg and Krystal Summers. The screening will take place as part of the Holiday with Heart Charity Gayla. 21+ only. Cocktail party beforehand starts at 2:30pm. 3:30pm. Sunday, September 10. $25-$35.

Maumee Indoor Theatre

601 Conant St. | Maumee

419-897-8902 | averysordidwedding.com