The Ohio Theatre is all about hearts this Valentine’s Day— stabbing them, that is. With a My Bloody Valentine (1981) screening and cocktail event at 8pm Tuesday, February 14, the theater offers a safe haven for those who don’t otherwise have plans on the loneliest day of the year. If you do have a date, and you both like watching people being stabbed, you’re welcome as well.

If you don’t feel like venturing out this holiday, but like the Ohio Theatre’s sentiment, here are some great films of love gone oh-so-wrong:

My Bloody Valentine (2009 and 1981)

An insane mine worker thought to be killed in an accident on Valentine’s Day returns the next year to brutalize an entire town with a pickaxe.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

A woman feels scorned when her married lover abruptly halts their affair. Hell hath no fury…

Bride of Chucky (1998)

The murderous toy procures a doll bride and the duo wreak havoc upon all who disrespect their union.

Warm Bodies (2013)

A zombie falls in love with a human during the Apocalypse. More ha ha than ah ah, but your significant other might appreciate the levity if you’re doing a marathon

Dracula (1992)

Perhaps the ultimate love horror story? The Transylvanian count falls in love with a beauty and will stop at nothing to possess her.

Valentine (2001)

Someone has a date with murder. A mysterious cherub-masked killer is offing snobby girls who rejected him on a past Valentine’s Day.

Fear (1996)

What starts as young love quickly spirals into a twisted, psychotic horror show. Stars a young Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon. Skip past the title card to trick your date into thinking it’s a romantic flick.

Play Misty For Me (1971)

A stalker becomes obsessed with a radio DJ after a night of intimacy. She’s sent to an insane asylum, but it doesn’t do much good for anyone involved when she escapes.

Hellraiser (1987)

A married woman falls in love with her brother-in-law who just escaped from Hell. She begins murdering others in order to bring him back to life.

My Bloody Valentine event:

8pm. Tuesday, February 14 $10

Ohio Theatre | 3114 LaGrange St.

419-720-8952 | ohiotheatretoledo.com