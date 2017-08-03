Field Guide: Summertime Fun Outdoors

Great Lakes Fishing

Join in the increasing popularity of largemouth bass fishing by participating in any of the competitive and fun tournaments in Toledo, Central Lake Erie, and Eastern Ohio. Populations of largemouth bass are healthy, big and biting. The Great Lakes Largemouth Toledo Division series will be held on August 13 and 27 at Cullen Park Ramp. Visit greatlakeslargemouthseries.com for dates, locations, registration, fees and prizes.

Chocolate and Camping

August 10th is National S’mores Day, an excuse to enjoy some time outdoors with friends and family while feasting on campfire melted chocolate and marshmallows. Couple the gooey celebration with camping, hiking and/or biking at the Toledo Metroparks. Visit metroparkstoledo.com/outdoor-adventures/camping/ to reserve a campsite or cottage.

Water Compass

Choose your next adventure on Ohio’s blue sparkling waterways through the ODNR’s comprehensive Paddle Ohio website. Explore Ohio’s designated scenic and recreational rivers, state park lakes and the interconnected water trails. Visit paddle.ohiodnr.gov for downloadable maps and apps, amenities along the way and paddlers’ feedback.

Nature Views

Commemorate your summer by snapping a few pics for the Lake Erie Center’s annual photo contest: “The Nature of Our Region, from Oak Openings to Maumee Bay,” highlighting the Maumee River Watershed, Maumee Bay and Lake Erie’s waterways, plants and wildlife. Deadline is October 27th. Winning entries will be displayed in the Lake Erie Center lobby/gallery and on the website. For info on contest rules and prizes, visit utoledo.edu/nsm/lec/events/photo_rules.html or call 419-530-8360, lakeeriecenter@utoledo.edu.