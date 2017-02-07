Age: 58

Occupation: Personal Trainer at Majestic Lifestyle and Fitness, LLC.

Toledoan since: Birth

When out-of-towners visit me, I always take them to the Hollywood Casino.

When I am feeling a bit too much of Saturday night on a Sunday morning, I can always rely on a light jog and meditation to make my day better.



I go to the rooftop of the old LaSalle’s for the best view in Toledo.

The local artist and musician I love is Lyfe Jennings.

If money wasn’t an object, I would see that everyone had a home.



My mom and dad are the Toledoans I most admire.



My mind is my secret spot.

The hardest thing about living in Toledo is short summers, but the best thing is the four seasons.

I always brag about Toledo being the best kept secret in the Midwest.

The first three words that come to mind about Toledo are Home Sweet Home.

Too many people think “there’s nothing here” about Toledo, but it’s wrong because you only have to open up your mind’s eye and step out of your comfort zone.

My favorite night out in Toledo was at the downtown club, Our Brothers Place. I lived it up with my girlfriend.

The street I drive/walk on most often is Adams St.

Going to the Hollywood Casino makes me feel like I am out of town.

The City Paper’s Best of Toledo is my favorite annual event.

My favorite neighborhood is The old Warren and Sherman— back then, it was true love all around.

I wish Friendly’s Restaurant was still open.

Toledo’s motto should be “We get gritty in the Glass City” (I’m coining this one).

Toledo’s theme song should be “Keep On Moving” by De La Soul.