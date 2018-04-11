Spring 2018 Toledo Wedding Guide

When it comes down to it, it’s really all about the couple on their special day. See how one couple personalized their celebration of love and how local venues provide the perfect experience.

ERICA & JUSTIN

MAY 13, 2017

Erica Smith

Age: 28

Occupation: Psychologist

Three words to describe your partner: Hilarious. Ambitious. Sweet.

First impression of your partner: Skinny and nerdy.

Did you imagine your wedding day as a little girl? As a teenager I did. But I grew up watching wedding shows on tv, so it was constantly changing.

Did you love your dress? It was so perfect. Tara Keely, satin mermaid dress with a layered skirt with horsehair stripes. It’s very modern with a crystal belt and I added crystal straps that crisscross in the back. It was the very first one I tried, although I went on to play dress up at other shops because it was so much fun.

Justin Crosby

Age: 30

Occupation: Insurance Broker.

Three words to describe your partner: Loyal. Intelligent. Realist.

First impression of your partner: She was nothing like anyone I had dated before. She is incredibly loyal and caring.

What was it like seeing Erica walk down the aisle? She found the perfect dress. Sophisticated, but form fitting. Most importantly, it made her happy, which in turn makes me happy. And I was also hoping she wouldn’t trip walking down the aisle, since the dress was long and she’s so short.

How did you meet? We were in high school. Justin went to another school, but he was dating my friend Karmen and I tagged along to a movie where I met his friend (who I dated). Those relationships flopped, but we kept in touch on the phone. Months later while talking on the phone, he said he thought I was cute. I said I thought he was cute too. Since we already talked on the phone all the time anyways, it seemed that we might as well just date. And that was it.

Who popped the question, and how? He did, at Thanksgiving (which my family has always celebrated with 30 friends that are like family). He told my “Aunt” Anne, so she set him up with a toast poking fun at him, “When are you gonna make an honest woman out of this poor child? You’ve been groping her on my couch for 10 years!” I was laughing, but then he stood up and said, “Why don’t we change that?” I looked at him and he was on his knee with a ring. I’ve never seen him cry, but his eyes were red and glassy! I burst into tears and threw my arms around his neck, almost knocking him over.

How long was your engagement? 18 months.

Rehearsal dinner: Registry Bistro.

144 N. Superior St.

419-725-0444 | registrybistro.com

Wedding venue and Caterer: Registry Bistro

Decor: Maher Designs

Flowers: Bartz Viviano

4505 Secor Rd.

419-474-1600 | bartzviviano.com

What made your wedding special? Details. The theme was all about “us”. The table numbers were photos of us from each year of our relationship (12 tables, one for each year), I love to bake so 3 of the 5 different cakes were made by my bridesmaid using my recipes (I baked the raspberry one myself), the favors were recipe cards for the cakes. Justin is obsessed with Batman so I got the symbol engraved on his ring and made Batman props for the photo booth. The menu was designed just for us by the head chef of our favorite restaurant. Dinner was themed after our honeymoon to Europe, one dish for each country (Spain, France, and Italy).

During the wedding planning process, did you ever want to elope and just get it over with? No, I actually loved wedding planning! I had a ball going to vendor meetings and watching wedding shows with my mom on weekends.

Three words to describe your wedding expectations: Expensive. Elegant. Delicious.

Three words to describe your wedding reality: Modern. Fast. Fun.

How big was your wedding? 100 guests, which was perfect. We wanted enough to fill the dance floor, but we also had a budget.

Wedding coordinator: Bee for the Day

844 Elm St. Perrysburg

419-270-4359 | beefortheday.com

Photographer: Luckybird Photography.

517 W. 7th St. Perrysburg

419-777-6555 | luckybirdphoto.com

Music and entertainment: Decorative Sounds.

7410 Valhalla Dr. Maumee

419-867-6733 | toledodiscjockey.com

Photobooth: Frogtown Photos.

29885 Bradner Rd. Northwood

419-704-2206 | frogtownphotobooth.com

Tips and tricks for other couples: Get a good ‘day of’ coordinator! Mine were incredible! Every little thing we could possibly need, they took care of it. They even packed all our gifts and brought them to the hotel room before the end of the night! The most important thing, have the planner check all of your contracts before you sign. It was about 10% of our budget, but they saved us a fortune elsewhere and all we had to do for the wedding was show up.

Cake/sweets: Erica and her bridesmaid baked the cakes. (Plus a back up cake from Wixey Bakery).

Wedding Events

Hensville Wedding Show

2-5pm / Sunday, 4.22

The venues at Hensville have made many newlyweds happy on their wedding day. Curious about this downtown option? Check out Hensville’s gorgeous indoor and outdoor wedding spaces, including Fleetwood’s Rooftop, The Armory, Holy Toledo Room, Holy Toledo Rooftop, and Hensville Park, during an open house on Sunday, April 22. Learn about the variety of options with Hensville’s experienced event planning staff and discuss catering, music, lighting, photography, and other wedding services with local vendors. For more info, hensvilletoledo.com/weddings

Renovations at The Summit

On the corner of Summit and Perry Streets stands The Summit Event Center, a newly renovated prime location near Hensville, Fifth Third Field, Promenade Park and the Maumee River.

Seating up to 300 guests, the versatile floor plan— which includes a portable dance floor, a centralized stage, and a raised mezzanine with garage doors that open on Summit Street for open air events— offers a variety of possible layouts for events and weddings. Other unique offerings include tech innovations, like customized dance floor lighting, smart TVs, light dimmers that all run off an iPad, and more, help events run smoothly.

“Our service to our clients sits next to no other,” says owner Rebecca Kessler. “We brand ourselves on our rapport and above-and-beyond responsibilities to the people that work with us. We offer monthly complementary tastings for our catering clients. We also have an array of decor available with all rentals completely FREE of charge.”

The Summit, 23 N. Summit St.,

419-241-1110 | summittoledo.com

Great Lakes Rental Event Center — Bridal Open House

5-8pm / Thursday, 4.19

The Great Lakes Rental Event Center is the newest addition to the lineup of downtown Toledo venue options. Offering a main space for up to 250 guests, a bar area and an outdoor patio, this industrial, Warehouse District venue is a gorgeous option for weddings and receptions. See the space, meet over 20 wedding vendors, enjoy appetizers, desserts, live music, a photobooth and a cash bar during their free open house.

540 S. St. Clair St.

419-720-8800 | facebook.com/Greatlakesevent