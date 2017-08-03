Single in the Glass City 2017

Are you a single player?

Looking to hit the clubs? We spoke to eight Toledo singles about linking up, hitting the greens and having great game. Before you meet them during our Single in the Glass City party, read on to see who’s an ace, who’s got the best shot, and what tees them off.

Sponsored by Lexus of Toledo.

Leah Michael

30

Occupation: Attorney

Three words to describe you: Effervescent, funny and hard-working.

Dating Preference: Someone that is looking to have fun, but who is also open to developing a serious relationship with the right person.

What do you think has kept you from meeting Mr./Ms. Right? I don’t like stepping out of my comfort zone, so unless someone falls from the clear, blue sky or a mutual friend introduces me to someone, I find it hard to meet new people.

What’s your worst dating story? I went on a date last summer with someone on a whim and immediately regretted it. He shared really weird stories about himself, and wouldn’t let me get a word in. At one point, after I said I did not want a margarita he ordered one for me anyway and was offended when I didn’t drink it. The date ended with him telling me that he normally doesn’t date women “like me”, but I was cute though. Needless to say I blocked his number as soon as I left the restaurant.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately fall in love? Take the time to learn something obscure about me and surprise me with it later, when I least expect it.

You get to sculpt your perfect person— which part do you spend the most time on? Personality.

What’s your perfect Toledo-based first date? A visit to the Zoo or Art Museum so we can get to know one another, followed by dinner in a laid-back atmosphere, somewhere like Revolution Grille or The Durty Bird.

Dylan Kahle

32

Occupation: Logistics

Three words to describe you: Adventurous, genuine, nerdy.

Dating Preference: Women

What are you most proud of lately? I am nearly debt free— not many people my age can say that.

What is one question you’d want to ask a potential partner? What time is the best time for coffee? Trick question, “always”, always is the answer.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately end the date?

“I voted for Trump.”

What are you most proud of lately? I am nearly debt free— not many people my age can say that.

What’s your nitpickiest hangup? People who are not adventurous when it comes to food.

What’s your perfect Toledo-based first date? Go to the museum, drive over to Kengo for a delicious dinner, then over to Manhattan’s for a drink and some cheesecake.

Chad Dubendorfer

35

Occupation: Assistant Manager at the Toledo Zoo, Substitute Teacher, Actor

Three words to describe you: Upbeat, fun, and down-to-earth.

Dating Preference: I prefer a lovely and local Lady J.

What do you think has kept you from meeting Mr./Ms. Right?

I’m an old-school guy who likes to take things slow and build a solid relationship where maybe, we hang out a couple times a week for a little while and just see what happens. In my experience most girls aren’t into that.

What’s your worst dating story?

I met a girl for a first date and she told me these crazy stories about how she use to follow her ex-boyfriend around town to keep an eye on him, even at work, wanted all his passwords for all his social media, and she had this evil laugh when she told me she punched him in the face for looking at another girl. I legit have never been more scared of a woman in my life.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you

immediately fall in love?

“Enjoy this delicious steak dinner I prepared for you, while I slip on these yoga pants and massage your shoulders”… Umm, hell yes, please!

Lacey Cook

26

Occupation: Optician/OD Tech Three words to describe you: Adventurous, classy, a little smart-assy.

Dating Preference: Ambitious, confident, witty, but also doesn’t take himself too seriously. What’s your best physical attribute? My eyes.

What’s your worst dating story? My friend talked me into going on a date with someone she described as “a nice, normal guy.” We were barely out of the restaurant by the time he literally licked my face. Needless to say, I called my friend to come save me reeeeeal quick! I’ll never let her live it down.

What’s your nitpickiest hangup? When people don’t use proper grammar. Ex. “I seen” rather than “I saw.” Guys who let their facial hair run rampant. I’m all for some scruff, but keep the lines clean!

What’s your perfect Toledo-based first date? Catching a Mud Hens/Walleye game, cruising along the river, followed by dinner at Fifth Street Pub.

Robin Chlebowski

42

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Three words to describe you:

Outgoing, ambitious, motivated.

Dating Preference: Men

What are you most proud of?

2013 Extreme Weight Loss Champion. I never knew I was competitive until this

challenge and I loved WINNING!

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately fall in love?

“I have a boat and I can fix anything.”

What famous couple (fictional or real) best embodies your ideal relationship?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Unlike a marriage, they CHOOSE

to be together everyday.

What is one question you’d want to ask a potential partner? “What kind of relationship do you have with your parents?”

What do you think has kept you from meeting Mr./Ms. Right? I am not willing to settle.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately fall in

love? I have a boat and I can fix anything.

Eli Portala

21

Occupation: Magician, Entertainer

Three words to describe you:

Curious, cute, kooky.

Dating Preference: Female

What do you like about yourself the most? My ability to make people smile and laugh when I am “working.”

The least? I can be a tad obsessive.

Would you date yourself? I enjoy solo bike trips through the park – does that count?

What do you think has kept you from meeting Mr./Ms. Right? I work nights and weekends – and I travel a lot.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately end the date?

Magic isn’t real. It is – in so many ways!

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately fall in love? I’d like to slip into something more comfortable, do you have a box I can try on?

Chris Samul

25

Occupation: Teacher

Three words to describe you:

Honest, dedicated, outgoing.

Dating Preference: I love women… no type in particular, but if I find somebody attractive,

my feelings are steady.

What are you most proud of lately? Two girls that I am coaching in rowing made it to the Scholastic National Championship Regatta this spring. They are incredibly focused and talented, but I would like to think that some amount of my coaching played a part in their success. Good rowing is my passion, so it was very rewarding their efforts [were] rewarded with success.

What do you think has kept you from meeting Mr./Ms. Right? I have been very busy between teaching, coaching, and spending summers running internationalsummer camps. These things take up not only time and physical energy but also mental energy. This has made it difficult to maintain consistent and prolonged attention towards somebody in a romantic sense.

What is one question you’d want to ask a potential partner? Do you know what to do with those tossed salad and scrambled eggs?

What’s your best physical attribute? Hair. Very soft. “Think 80’s Movie High School Bully” – Anonymous Scientologist Friend

Hannah Dearth

22

Occupation: I’m building my own social media management

company— hire me!

Three words to describe you: Kind, adventurous, stubborn.

Dating Preference: Men

What are you most proud of lately? Retaining and performing well at two internships while going to school fulltime, and finishing my last semester with a 4.0 GPA. Also, I graduated magna cum laude.

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately end the date? Sneeze or cough into their hands, or touch their feet! EW!

What one thing could someone say or do that would make you immediately fall in love? “Ukončete, prosím, výstup a nástup, dveře se zavírají.” It’s the announcement made before the doors close on the metro in Prague, where I studied abroad and left my heart.

Would you date yourself? Totally, I’m delightful as heck.

In general, would you rather stay in or go out? Oh, go out for sure – I’m nosy and I love people watching.