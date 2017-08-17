Locally Grown Made in Toledo: Great Businesses, Great People

Some businesses are nearly synonymous with Toledo. Others are up-and-coming,

paving a new path to success. Despite diverse practices and professions, all of these locally-owned businesses have one thing in common— they love this city. Home is where the heart is, and we’re glad their roots are planted firmly in Toledo.

Dr. Laurence Baibak (center), Dr. Tom Dalagiannis (left), Dr. Jeff Kesler (right), owners of

Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons, Inc.

1360 Arrowhead Rd., Maumee.

419-887-7000 | arrowheadsurgeons.com

8am-5pm, Monday-Thursday.

8am-noon, Friday.

Dr. Baibak: What’s your business’s story?

Dr. George Baibak, Dr. Kelleher, and Dr. Sullivan started the practice in 1950 and brought in new partners over the years. I trained briefly under my father, Dr. George Baibak, who is now retired. I am now part owner with my partners, Dr. Dalagiannis and Dr. Kesler, all Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons.

My most prized possession is…

My broken plastic rosary, which I carry everywhere. It was my mother’s, and I watched her carry it everywhere while I was growing up.

Dr. Dalagiannis:

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Nothing in life worth having comes easily.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

We are being swamped with non-plastic surgeons performing cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Kesler:

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Passionate. Hardworking. Loyal. Kind.

What’s the most important part of your day?

Changing the lives of patients every day.

Holly Egan manager of

Libbey Factory Outlet

205 S. Erie St. | 419-254-5000 | retail.libbey.com

9:30am-5:30pm, Monday-Friday. 8am-5pm, Saturday. 10am-5pm. Sunday.

How has Toledo changed since your business began?

Toledo has changed so much since we’ve been at this location. We’ve witnessed the coming and going of the Erie St. Market, the opening and closing of The Antique Store next door and now we are witnessing the revitalization of the entire downtown area. It’s exciting to watch the transformation.

My business makes an impact because…

Our customers use our products for everyday occasions like drinking a cup of coffee, to life’s greatest events, such as their wedding.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Hard work pays off.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

I’m passionate about buying local.

Pamela J. Lloyd-Camp owner of

Boyd’s Retro Candy

954 Phillips Ave. | 419-720-7387

boydsretrocandy.com

11am-7pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-8pm, Friday.

10am-8pm, Saturday.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

The fact that candy of one’s childhood is food for the soul. I am passionate about providing candy memories for our children, as times seem to be hard, and those special candy memories will give them joyful remembrances when they are adults trying to cope with all their responsibilities. I am passionate about providing the candy that will give those remembrances to adults who are having to cope with hardship and losses.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

I’ve seen a lot of price increases and discontinuation. Candy I could purchase in 2007 has doubled in price due to, first, transportation cost increases, and then sugar price increases. This has also led to many of the old-time favorites being discontinued. I was especially sorry to hear Black Jack gum would no longer be made, as the machinery was destroyed.

What do you love most about your job?

I love being a pantry queen who can order a case of eFrutti Hot Dogs.

Jeff Jaffe owner of

Harold Jaffe Jewelers

4211 Talmadge Rd. | 419-472-4480

haroldjaffe.com

10am-7pm, Monday & Thursday.

10am-6pm, Tuesday-Wednesday &

Friday. 10am-5pm, Saturday.

Describe yourself in five words or less.

Good-natured curmudgeon.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Treat everyone the way you would want to be treated, and always do the right thing.

My favorite annual event is…

The Art Tatum Jazz Heritage Festival. I’m hoping to see it happen again.

I always brag about Toledo’s: People, art scene, music history and talent.

Customers can make my life easier by…

Shopping locally.

Jon Frankel, DDS owner of

Frankel Dentistry

Toledo: 5012 Talmadge Rd. | 419-474-9611

7:30am-8pm, Monday-Tuesday. 7:30am-5pm,

Wednesday-Thursday. 7:30am-2:30pm,

Friday. 8am-noon, Sunday.

Maumee: 4359 Keystone Dr., 419-893-0221.

8am-5pm, Monday-Wednesday. 8am-7pm,

Thursday. 8am-2:30pm, Friday. 8am-noon, Sunday.

jonfrankeldentistry.com

What’s your business’s story?

My father, Sheldon Frankel, established Frankel Dentistry in 1946. We have been

committed to caring for the dental needs of the Toledo area with innovation and the highest standard of patient care for over 70 years.

How has Toledo changed since you started your business? What ongoing changes do you see? Technology has been great for dentistry. Veneers, same day crowns and dental implants to restore and replace missing teeth are examples. An expanded understanding of dental disease can be seen in the number of beautiful, healthy smiles.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

Fortunately, my Dad was an innovator. We have been in the forefront of dental technology for decades. Frankel Dentistry was the first dental practice to use electric hand-pieces. He placed dental implants over 50 years ago. We have always embraced change. It defines us.

What do you love most about your job?

Giving beautiful, healthy smiles to my patients.

Laurie & Joe Gross owners of

Gross Electric

2807 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-537-1818

grosselectric.com

9am-6pm, Monday-Friday.

9am-5pm, Saturday.

What’s your business’s story?

We are a third-generation family owned-and-operated business. It was started by our grandfather, George (Joe) Gross, in 1910.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

In the lighting business, there are no locally owned companies anywhere, only box stores. On the electrical supply side, there is one locally owned distributor, all the others are chains with no local ties to the community.

What do you love most about your job?

That we are involved in new construction and remodeling of businesses and homes.

It’s cool to see the transformations take place, and know we were involved.

Our business makes an impact because…

We are local, and our employees get to see the projects we work on all the time.

Also, because we are involved with local charities and causes we care about.

Bob & Theresa Hoen owners of

Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping

1710 Perrysburg-Holland Rd., Holland

419-865-6566 | hoensgardencenter.com

Open year round— hours change seasonally.

What’s your business’s story?

Bob’s father, Leo Hoen, and his uncle, William Hoen, started it in 1951.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Dedicated, hard-working, passionate, strive to inspire others!

What changes have you seen in your industry?

Gardening today is more of a product or service than a pastime. The gardening hobbyist has been replaced by a lifestyle consumer.

My most prized possession is…

Our family! We are blessed to work with each other doing what we love. We have been given the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of those who walk through our doors each and every day, and we consider our customers as friends!

Cesar Garcia managing partner of

Cocina de Carlos

Waterville:

205 Farnsworth Rd., Suite Q.

419-878-0261.

Perrysburg:

27072 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg.

419-872-0200.

11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday.

11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

Downtown Toledo (Carlos Poco Loco):

1809 Adams St. | 419-214-1655

11am-9pm, Monday-Wednesday.

11am-1am, Thursday-Saturday.

cocinadecarlos.com

What’s your business’s story?

It is a first-generation business. Waterville is our second location, opened in July 2015.

The first location opened in 2012, by Carlos Mendez.

A perfect day in Toledo means…

Good weather to go kayaking or biking on one of the river trails.

My business makes an impact because…

I think we are very well-liked in the local community. We get a lot of customers that

tell me how much they appreciate having a place that they truly enjoy at a close distance from home. We are also very approachable when it comes to helping out the local community with fundraisers and donating our food.

What’s the most important part of your day?

Definitely 6-8pm dinner rush. That is the time I can see my customers and talk to them

face-to-face.

Nicole Banker & Wade Banker, M.D., owners of

Luxe Laser Center

1500 Holland Rd. | Maumee

419-893-2775 | luxe-laser.com

9am-6pm, Monday-Tuesday & Friday.

9am-8pm, Wednesday-Thursday.

9am-1pm, Saturday.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

Technological advances are happening every day, and we can do things today that weren’t possible just a few years ago. It’s really amazing.

What do you love most about your job?

Patients are my favorite people. I love helping them get where they want to go.

Customers can make my life easier by…

Continuing to show such great support for our place. We truly appreciate it.

Why did you choose Toledo as the home for your business?

Toledo is a great area with some of the best people in the world. There’s such a great balance between big city benefits and small town feel. We love it here.

Kim Van Tuinen owner of

Van Optical

5307 Monroe St. | 419-841-8550

vanoptical.com

10am-5pm, Monday,

Wednesday & Friday.

10am-7pm, Tuesday &

Thursday.

10am-4pm, Saturday.

What’s your business’s story?

We are a second-generation Toledo business, which was started by my dad, Lou, in 1974.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Proper work ethic and dedication.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

Supporting local businesses and glitter nail polish.

My business makes an impact because…

I’ve built the largest selection of frames in town and can fit anyone.

What do you love most about your job?

I truly enjoy helping people look better, see better and feel better.

Tony Rasczyk general manager of

Consign-It Home Interiors

6925 W. Central Ave. | 419-841-4663

consignittoledo.com

10am-6pm, Monday-Wednesday & Friday;

10am-8pm, Thursday. 10am-5pm,

Saturday. Noon-5pm, Sunday.

Closed major holidays.

What do you love most about your job?

It’s like Christmas every day. We are constantly getting in new items, so our store is always changing with new furniture and accessories. We’re consistently in transition with rearranging new items and trying to merchandise the store. I also love that, in almost 20 years, we have many customers and consigners that still shop in our store and use our services. We wouldn’t be here without our customers.

What’s the most important part of your day?

Not only to be able to help people find furniture that they’re shopping for in the store, but to also be able to keep finding more furniture to constantly bring into the store so that we keep the customers’ interest, and keep them coming back to see what’s new.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

I am passionate about mental health. I’ve started a fundraiser, called Heart & Soul: Caring for our Community, to raise awareness for mental health and help erase the stigma associated with it. We’re now approaching our 14th year raising over $300,000.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

I am respectful, open minded, multi-tasker, tolerant, and positive.

Chuck Kreutz, owner of

Original Gino’s Pizza

3981 Monroe St. | 419-472-3567

originalginos.com

Five locations in NW Ohio.

9am-1am, Sunday-Thursday.

9am-4am, Friday-Saturday.

What’s your business’s story?

I purchased Gino’s in 1986 from the original owners because it was the best pizza in Toledo— and still is today.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

If you want something, you work for it.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

More clean, healthy ingredients and pizza toppings.

A perfect day in Toledo means…

Sunny day on the water, Lake Erie.

What do you love most about your job?

Meeting all the wonderful people in Toledo that have been enjoying Gino’s for over 30 years.

Jim & Chris Mack owners of

Hair Chiasso!

3421 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee

419-491-0996 | hairchiasso.com

Noon-9pm, Monday. 10am-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

9am-7pm, Friday. 9am-4pm, Saturday. Noon-6pm, Sunday.

JIM MACK:

My most prized possession is…

My attitude. My positive attitude has been stamped and polished by enduring decades at the Jeep plant! Sometimes, we can’t influence what happens, but we can always control how we react to it.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

I am focused on the continuous improvement of our facility. Hair Chiasso is barrier-free throughout the building, and easy to navigate for all salon guests. We believe that

everyone should have easy access to all of our salon services.

CHRIS MACK:

Are you a first-generation business?

Yes, however my grandmother owned and operated Miss Ruby’s Cosmetology School downtown in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I believe that I inherited my grandmother’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Entrepreneur, creative, gritty & tough love.

Valerie Mundt-Scott president of

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

venturasmexican.com

11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday.

What’s your business’s story?

My parents, Alfred and Adela Mundt, established Ventura’s in 1984. Since opening, it has been managed by Alfred Mundt, Todd Pierson and me.

What’s the most important part of your day?

Saying “Good morning,” or “Have a great night,” to the many hard-working individuals that make Ventura’s the success that it is!

What do you love most about your job?

Seeing the smiling faces of our customers, and knowing that they are having a great time.

Kyle Northrop owner of

Seann’s Anime and Comics

5805 Monroe St. | Sylvania

419-720-9544.

seanns.com

11am-6pm, Sunday-Monday.

10am-8pm, Tuesday-Friday.

10am-10pm, Saturday.

What’s your business’s story?

The business was founded by Seann Eschrich in 2010. I started here in 2011. It’s hard to

remember a time when I wasn’t involved here.

How has Toledo changed since you started your business?

Toledo has changed a lot since we started. In our own neighborhood on Monroe St., there has been a lot of development from ProMedica as well as other small businesses. In other aspects of life, Toledo has developed as well. When we started, Toledo had one nerd-based convention in Glass City Con, and every other opportunity was out of town, either in Sandusky, or Bowling Green, or in the Detroit area. Since we started, we have been a part of things like Fantasticon Toledo. The culture of fandom has grown too, things like Pokemon Go and the success of films and television programming that caters to a specific fandom have helped to grow the community.

What do you love most about your job?

One of the cool things I get to do is to introduce kids to characters that they connect with. When a kid’s eyes light up, and they smile and say, “That’s sooo cool” It makes me incredibly happy.

I always brag about Toledo’s:

Chili dogs, pizza and the Mud Hens.

John Castillo owner of

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1757 Tremainsville Rd. | 419-740-6151

celebratelifetoledo.com

Describe yourself in five words or less:

I put “FUN” in funeral.

What’s your business’s story?

I’m a first-time owner who worked at another Toledo funeral home for 35 years.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

Getting people to understand that most people want their life to be celebrated.

My business makes an impact because…

It is a family’s time to celebrate a loved one’s life.

Have you ever considered a different career?

Nope. I started when I was 15



John & Teresa (not pictured) Kranjec owners of

Belamere Suites Hotel

12200 Williams Rd. | Perrysburg | 419-874-2233

belameresuites.com

My business makes an impact because…

Me and my fellow employees, past and present, care to the nth degree about

our customers needs and wants! Our former employees have passed on to our

current employees the skills of dedication of genuine service above and beyond

what customers are accustomed to in every aspect of the hospitality industry.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Determined, thick-skinned , perfectionist, caring, hotelier.

My most prized possessions are…

The multiple Toledo City Paper awards as best hotel, and our #1 ranking, out of

85,000 hotels in America, as the best romantic hotel in America for 2017. Also, 8th

best in the world, according to TripAdvisor!

Have you ever considered a different career?

No. I’ve owned hotels for 30 years and have crossed paths with many dedicated

employees who understand that our customers deserve the best that we

can offer them.

Tony Bilancini owner of

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg.

419-873-6223 | swigrestaurant.com

11am-midnight, Monday-Thursday.

11am-2am, Friday-Saturday.

Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Curious, nerdy, hungry.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Be nice. Make friends. Share.

A perfect day in Toledo means…

Breaking bread and tipping a pint with friends.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is…

Glass blowing. I really want to get over to visit the folks at Gathered Glass Blowing.

I always brag about Toledo’s:

People. Toledo’s humor and camaraderie is infectious.

Jesus Angel owner of

El Camino Real

2500 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-472-0700.

11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

11am-9pm, Sunday.

elcaminorealtoledo.com

What’s your business’s story?

El Camino Real is a first-generation business and was founded by me, in 2001.

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Hard work always outmatches the easier route.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

I am passionate about my beautiful family, especially my wife, children, and grandchildren.

What do you love most about your job?

The thing I love most about my job is speaking with the customers, especially with the regulars who have become a part of the El Camino Real family.

Frank Bobroski owner of

The Sodbuster Bar

5758 N. Main St. | Sylvania

419-517-1045 | sodbusterbar.com

4pm-2:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

4pm-midnight, Sunday.

My business makes an impact because…

We might be a bar, but Sodbuster’s always strives to give back to the community— whether it be supporting local downtown events, hosting events/fundraisers for our patrons or lending a helpful hand to our neighbors or customers. We are always proud to be a part of something bigger.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

I am passionate about growing my business with co-owners Matthew Smith and Autumn Shock— making Sodbusters into the place to be when in Sylvania.

My favorite annual event is…

The Ohio State v. Michigan game.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

Being in the bar business means staying on top of all the changing trends in the beer/liquor industry— especially now that craft breweries have made such a positive presence in Toledo and the surrounding areas. I think you have to be willing to change with the times if you want to continue to succeed.

Joani Donovan LMT CKTP owner of

3D Wellness Toledo

4035 W. Central Ave. | 419-367-1417

3dwtoledo.com

What was the most important lesson you learned from your parents?

Give a good day’s work for a good day’s pay.

What are you passionate about at the moment?

Continually learning new things to help my clients— and my grand babies.

Customers can make my life easier by…

Incorporating a wellness plan into their lives based on their lifestyle.

Have you ever considered a different career?

I already did. At the age of 40, I changed from hotels to massage.

Dan & Beth (not pictured) Hafner owners of

Hafner Florist

5139 S. Main St., Sylvania | 419-885-7033 | hafnerflorist.com

8:30am-6pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-4pm, Saturday.

How has Toledo changed since you started your business?

I worked at a florist downtown in the ‘80s— there was Party in the Park on weekends, a few festivals and restaurants… but nothing like it is today. With the downtown revitalization, new event spaces, art and restaurant districts, Toledo is a really happening place.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

Back in the day, you purchased flowers from your neighborhood florist. You had a relationship with them like you did your grocer. Now, with the internet, a lot of people order in that way. However, we love the relationships we build with our customers.

My business makes an impact because…

We help people express their feelings.

What do you love most about your job?

Making people happy and exceeding their expectations.

Carmen Gauer-Wigmans owner of

Reve Salon and Spa

5633 Main St., Sylvania | 419-885-1140

revesalonandspa.com

8:30am-9pm, Monday-Friday.

8:30am-5pm, Saturday.

10am-4pm, Sunday.

Why did you choose Toledo as the home for your business?

I love being a local business that brings luxury to the area.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

Hardworking. Loyal. Passionate about making people look and feel their best.

My business makes an impact because…

We are growing leaders.

What do you love most about your job?

Fulfillment.

Walt Churchill Jr. owner of

Walt Churchill’s Market

3320 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee | 419-794-4000

7am-9pm, Monday-Saturday. 8am-9pm, Sunday.

26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. 419-872-6900.

7am-10pm, Monday-Sunday.

waltchurchillsmarket.com

What’s your business’s story?

Walt Churchill Jr. is the third generation in the business founded in 1917 by J.W. & Jim Churchill. In 1925, J.W. took Walt Sr. as a partner. In 1937, Walt Sr. bought J.W.’s shares. In 1998, Walt Sr. died and the Walt Sr. Trust operated the business until 2003, when Walt Jr. bought the company. Plans now are for WCM to become employee owned through an ESOP.

How has Toledo changed since the beginnings of your business?

In 1917, there were mostly small stores, Tiedtke’s was the exception. After WWII, the chain store began to dominate the market. Currently, with The Andersons closing their stores, independent grocers are probably down to 10 percent market share. But I see good reasons to believe that the market could grow for the independent.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is…

Run a restaurant!

My most prized possession is…

My camera. I can capture what I see.

Ken Wanemacher general manager of

Appliance Center

Superstore: 321 Illinois Ave., Maumee. 9:30am-8pm,

Monday-Friday. 9am-8pm, Saturday. 11am-6pm, Sunday.

Outlet: 1035 Conant St., Maumee. 11am-7pm.

Monday-Friday. 10am-7pm. Saturday. 11am-5:30pm, Sunday.

Living Appliance Center (Coming Fall 2017):

5656 Monroe St. | Sylvania

419-PAY-LESS | shopAC.com

What’s your business’s story?

Appliance Center was started by Chuck Oswald in 1963. Chuck grew up in Toledo, attending Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. Chuck was working as a teenager for another small appliance store and fulfilled his dream of starting his own business by opening Appliance Center in 1963. Chuck’s son John Oswald and daughter Julie Abbey took over in the late 90’s.

How has Toledo changed since your business started?

When Appliance Center opened 54 years ago, there were over 40 local, independent appliance stores. All of them are now closed with the exception of Appliance Center Home Store, which continues to grow as we are proud to announce the opening of a second location on Monroe St. in 2017! Toledo continues to become more diverse and innovative as the years pass. With the transformation of downtown and the suburbs, this is an exciting time to be part of this great community.

My favorite annual event is…

It’s hard to name just one. For me personally, summer vacation with my family, but a definite favorite is Ladies Night at Appliance Center, which is typically held in April to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio. We invite local women into the store after-hours to have fun, win prizes and enjoy product samples and demos. Last year, we had a fashion show!

George Thompson owner of

Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits

1205 Adams St. | 419-842-4477

facebook.com/GeorgjzToledo

4pm-1am, Monday.

4pm-2:30am-Tuesday-Saturday.

1pm-midnight, Sunday.

How has Toledo changed since you started your business?

The growth in diversity has reached another level. Especially Adams Street— Toledo’s own

Bourbon Street.

Describe yourself in five words or less.

Loving. Giving. Caring. Loyal. Integrity.

My favorite annual event is. . .

All of the Adams Street events. Especially Pride!

My business makes an impact because . . .

Everyone is welcome without prejudice.

One thing I’ve always meant to do in Toledo, but haven’t, is. . .

Streak down Adams Street.

Vince “Extreme” Ceniceros owner of

Extreme Results

5201 Monroe St., 419-450-5509. er419.com

5am-8pm, Monday-Thursday. 5am-7pm, Friday.

7am-noon, Saturday. 9am-noon, Sunday.

Why did you choose Toledo as the home for your business?

I was born and raised on the east side of Toledo. I lived in the 05 Birmingham neighborhood on Caledonia St. my entire life, until seven years ago. I feel it is only right to give back to the community I came from.

Describe yourself in five words or less:

STRAIGHT THE [honest expletive] UP.

What changes have you seen in your industry?

There are a lot of overnight, overweight and unhealthy trainers who think they know everything without any hands-on experiences. The fitness industry is flooded with overexposed photos and underexposed reality. There are so many highly overrated diets, supplements, scams, gyms, trainers, and coaches who steal, lie, and misinform people. This has people believing change is not possible. Too many people are made to believe fat is okay, disease is natural and health and fitness are difficult, or, on the contrary, health can be fixed with a pill, wrap, drink, or shake.

What do you love most about your job?

Literally, saving lives and helping people change their lives.