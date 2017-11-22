Holiday Gift Guide: Wish List Part 2

SPONSORED BY CEDAR CREEK CHURCH | CedarCreek.tv

AM Skin Health &

Plastic Surgery

6525 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI.

734-568-6100 | amskinhealth.com

Let the trained staff and skilled professionals at AM Skin Health & Plastic Surgery give the gift of glowing skin to someone you love this holiday season. To bring out everyone’s inner beauty, Doctors Marlene Welch and Angie Scott’s holistic wellness center

offers a variety of services to ensure that each

client gets a personalized experience. Find the

treatment, products and/or services right for

your needs with a gift card and consultation.

Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons

1360 Arrowhead Rd., Maumee.

419-855-2955 | arrowheadsurgeons.com

8:30am-5pm, Monday-Thursday. 9am-noon, Friday.

Help your friends and family love the skin they’re in as much as you do with help from Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons. Let their team of professionals navigate through any and all skin problems. Let eyelashes flutter with help from Latisse. Give the gift of luxury and a beautiful face this holiday.

Georgio’s Cafe International

426 N. Superior St., 419-242-2424

georgiostoledo.com

11:30am-2pm & 5:30-9:30pm, Monday-Thursday. 11:30am-2pm

& 5:30-10:30pm, Friday. 5:30-10:30pm, Saturday.

Nothing says “date night” like a dinner at this elegant, downtown steakhouse. Neighboring The Valentine Theatre, Georgio’s is a favorite fine-dining destination for theatergoers who want to catch a sophisticated meal before or after a show. Enjoy steak, seafood, cocktails and a bottle of vino from the extensive wine list in

a romantic, softly lit atmosphere.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523 toledostripletreat.com/ventura

11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-midnight, Friday and Saturday.

Toast Feliz Navidad with friends and family while enjoying Toledo’s favorite margaritas at this relaxed, friendly Mexican restaurant. In 1984, Ventura’s established itself as a neighborhood staple and has maintained good cheer and quality family recipes ever since. For the perfect way to enjoy the holidays, treat your loved ones to a hearty meal or offer up a gift card to this favored locale.

Hoen’s Garden Center

1710 Perrysburg Holland Rd., Holland.

419-865-8566 | hoensgardencenter.com

9am-5pm, Monday-Saturday.

Add some color to your favorite green-thumb’s gray winter with garden-inspired decor and plantings friendly to cold weather from Hoen’s. Boasting one of the largest selections of succulents in town, Hoen’s is perfect for anyone sweet on the trend. Find hip indoor accents and unusual planters, unique enough to fit the quirky, beautiful and tiny botanicals.

City Barbeque

7402 W. Central Ave.

419-517-7777 | Citybbq.com

10:30am-10pm, Monday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Charm your carnivorous friends and family with a gift card to City Barbeque so they can enjoy beef brisket, pulled pork, free-roaming Amish Farm chicken, smoked sausage, ribs, and plenty of delicious sides to keep them warm all winter long. Plus— this is a gift that gives back to you. You can buy three $15 gift cards for $40, or get a free $5 bonus card with every $25 gift card purchase until the end of the year. Earn a double bonus ($10) on 12/14 and 12/15.

El Vaquero

Mexican Restaurant

3302 Secor Rd. | 419-536-0471. 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9:30pm, Sunday.

At The Docks: 24 Main St., 419-690-8330. 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Noon-9:39pm, Sunday.

Perrysburg: 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., 419-872-1230. 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

11am-9:30pm, Sunday.

Vaquerorestaurant.com

Nosh on favored Mexican-fare at one of three El Vaquero locations in the greater Toledo area. Not your typical Tex-Mex, El Vaquero dishes up creative combinations, uncommon beverages and unique, flavorful plates that will please any palate. Pick up a gift card to treat friends and family to authentic recipes made with fresh ingredients.