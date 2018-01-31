Health and Wellness 2018

Over 2000 years ago, the Roman philosopher Virgil said: “The greatest wealth is health.” While we can’t promise you riches, we can promise solid advice for your health. Let 2018 shape up as your best year yet by focusing on the most important thing— your health.

Dr. Christopher Perry

Toledo Clinic ENT

Specializing in cosmetic and functional nasal and sinus surgery. 5800 Park Center Court, Suite C.

419-724-8368.

ToledoClinicENT.com &

ToledoRhinoplasty.com

My advice before you start a new regimen: Determine your “why.”

My favorite fitness routine: Going to Orangetheory Fitness.

One thing I’ll never regret: Becoming a doctor, because I am privileged to help my patients breathe, sleep, smell, taste, and hear better.

My outlook changed when I heard: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…. Do it. (Whatever you need to do, but don’t necessarily want to.)

Richard Parish

Toledo Area Soccer Association (TASA)

Toledosoccer.Org,

Facebook.Com/tasa.soccer

My favorite way to stay in shape: Soccer. It’s the one sport that you can keep playing your entire life. We have people of all sizes, fitness and experience levels playing from age 18 to nearly 70, from people who’ve never played to those who played in college, and from tri-athletes to 300-pounders just trying to stay fit. It is a great way to get and stay in shape.The best part of my workout routine: Hanging out with the people on our teams. Sure, you’re running around some, but you are also talking on the sidelines, cheering them on when they do something great, giving each other a hard time when they don’t, then having a beer afterward.

To stay motivated: Work out with friends. I think this is the best way to keep motivated. We started with five guys playing on one team a decade ago, and we now have over 1700 men and women playing soccer on over 40 teams. It’s great seeing a person just starting out develop into a lover of the game and a great teammate. The socializing after the games, and special events, like the PubCrawl on St. Patrick’s Day, really keeps people coming back to play.

Saif Dari, owner

ZaZa Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine

3550 Executive Pkwy.

419-531-2400.

zazawoodfiredpizza.com

My advice before you start a new regimen: Stop eating junk food. Walk outdoors for at least 15 minutes every morning. Drink a lot of water.

The hardest part of saying healthy: Staying focused and develop the ability to challenge yourself and achieve your goals.

My outlook changed when I heard: “Focus on lifestyle, not life changing.”

Sarah Stierman, MD

Dermatology Associates, Inc. and Ada Aesthetics

12780 Roachton Rd., Perrysburg.

7640 W. Sylvania Ave., Suite E, Sylvania.

Ada Aesthetics: 419-873-6961

adaaesthetics.com

Dermatology Associates: 419-872-0777

Daohio.com

The hardest part of saying healthy: Carving out time for yourself. If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of anyone else.

My health goal for 2018: To practice mindfulness in all areas of my life, affecting both my mental and physical health.

Five words to describe how I feel about change: Change nothing and nothing changes.

When I feel frustrated with myself, I: Remind myself that I shouldn’t stand in my own way. Aim for progress, not for perfection.

Tamara D. Willingham, L.Ac., Dipl. OM, MSAOM

Tamara TCM Acupuncture & Herbs

120 W. Dudley St., Maumee.

419-345-4996.

tamaratcm.com

My advice before you start a new regimen: Commit fully. We all achieve whatever we commit to.

My favorite fitness routine: Acupuncture, cranial sacral, massage, pilates, bicycling, yoga, reading and eating well are my favorites.

The quality I find most admirable: Honesty and stability.

Five words to describe how I feel about change: Adaptation is key to wellness.

Cynthia Ratkowski, DC

Advanced Wellness & Chiropractic

3454 Oak Alley Court, Suite 100.

419-535-9600. wellness4toledo.com

My advice before you start a new regimen: Decide on three changes you are going to make or start doing. Too many changes and we get discouraged and stop all of them.

I am guilty of: Being too frank and honest with people.

I don’t sugar coat.

My health goal for 2018: Reducing carbs in all forms of food and drink.

My outlook changed when I heard: “Don’t say what you don’t mean.”

Ashley J. Hirzel, LMT

Open Arms Wellness Center

300 Navarre Ave #204, Oregon.

419-720-8604. openarmsmassagestudio.com

My advice before you start a new regimen: Grab a buddy! They need encouragement just as much as you do.

My favorite fitness routine: Attending at least two yoga sessions a week with a cardio drumming class to end the week.

My health goal for 2018: Clean eating and cooking at home more!

When I feel frustrated with myself, I: Come up with something new.

Matthew D. Rizzo, CEO, President

A Renewed Mind

1832 Adams St. 419-720-9247.

arenewedmindservices.org

My advice before you start a new regimen: Start out small with reasonable goals and achievable steps that you can commit to. Plans for big changes often last for a small period of time. Integrating one or two new lifestyle changes frequently lead to better, longer lasting results.

The hardest part of staying healthy: Having the time and energy to stick to whatever health change I have decided to make for longer than 90 days. Change holds the hands of motivation and skill. God’s grace is her umbrella.

My favorite fitness routine: Walking five times a week for about 30 minutes in the morning to contemplate God’s word and pray.

The quality I find most admirable: Integrity— to do the right thing when nobody’s watching!

John Edwards Sr.

Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach of Lucas County

2447 Nebraska Ave. 419-255-4444.

umadaop.org

I am guilty of: Having a love for cookies.

My health goal for 2018: Acquire a healthier weight.

One bad habit and one good habit: I crave sweets, but I also stick to a vegetarian diet.

The qualities I find most admirable: Self-discipline and persistence.