Glass City Date Night

With this issue of City Paper hitting the streets on Valentine’s Day, here are some ways to celebrate with these date night ideas.

Have a scavenger hunt

It’s always fun to go on adventures with your partner, even if you don’t leave your hometown. Personalize the clues to your scavenger hunt with spots around town that are most meaningful to the two of you (where you had your first kiss, first date, or favorite hangout spot).

Get a massage together

Head to the spa for an ahhh–mazing date. Relax it up with your boo in a serene, amorous setting at a couple’s massage. Open Arms Wellness Center in Oregon and Massage Bliss downtown offer couples massages. Another option for an intimate, relaxed atmosphere is Massage Green Spa with their luxurious couple’s suite.

Attend a Walleye game

Who said sports can’t be romantic? It’s cold inside the arena— an acceptable reason to cuddle. And who knows, maybe you’ll end up on the kiss cam! Hockey fan or not, cheering on our home team is a good time regardless.

Go to the comedy club

There’s nothing else in the world like hearing your honey laugh. Find a comedy show that matches your sense of humor and fill the night with laughter. The Toledo Funny Bone has shows almost every night of the week. Check out their calendar at

toledo.funnybone.com.

Recreate your first date

You’ll never forget the time where it all started— relive that special moment and those butterflies will surely stir.

Take a class together

Whether it’s crocheting, cooking or studying a foreign language, find something you both enjoy (or think you’ll enjoy) taking a class in. Learning something new with your sweetie is a wonderful bonding experience. The 577 Foundation, Foodology, Toledo Botanical Gardens, and the Museum’s Glass Pavilion are just some of the many places that offer classes.

Go to the arcade

Relive a memorable pastime by playing old school games at the arcade. It’s okay to bring out the kid in you, especially on a date with your partner.

Go to the library and

read love poems

Even if you’re not a bookworm, romantic literature is a lovely way to celebrate the holiday. There’s just something extra romantic about cracking open a book and reciting the lines of Shakespeare.

Write each other love letters

Handwritten love letters are the perfect way to tell your special someone how they make you feel, while creating something meaningful and from the heart that they will appreciate.

Go to the TMA and find your favorite pink or red things

Turn a trip to the museum into a fun Valentine-themed game. Admire the artworks while searching for the holiday’s colors and see who can find the most. You may discover a new favorite piece along the way. From February 15-17, take a flashlight tour of their Glorious Splendor exhibit, uncovering “glorious looks of love.” ($23-$30)