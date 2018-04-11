Downtown Open For The Season

Opening Day

Thursday, April 12 is the first home game of the Mud Hens 2018 season and it marks the first day downtown truly opens for the season. April will shower us with Toledo pride. Here’s how we’re celebrating the 419.

Game Time: 4:05pm

The Toledo Mud Hens will face the Pawtucket Red Sox at 4:05pm for their first home game of the season. Flock over to Fifth Third Field and Hensville for the biggest game of the year to cheer on the team and have some fun. Not sure where to put your feet for baseball’s annual return to Toledo?

Check out these Opening Day options:

Eats and treats

Hit up the new Holy Toledo! Tavern for local flavors and casual dining, head to Fleetwood’s Tap Room for an eclectic menu and 48 beers on draft, or The BirdCage Bar and Grill (located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field) for a dining experience created by Chef Tony House, featuring hand-carved meats, antipasti, classic salads, and seasonal entrees.

Opening Day Block Party

Party all day during the third annual opening day block party, featuring local musicians on multiple stages throughout Hensville. At Hensville Park, catch Distant Cousinz (Noon-2:30pm), The Skittle Bots (3-6pm), and Last Born Sons (6:30-8:30pm). At Holy Toledo! Tavern, it’s Caveman & Ryan (Noon-3:30pm).

Home Run King in the Hall of Fame

Toledo Mud Hens all-time home run king, Mike Hessman, will be inducted into the International League Hall of Fame. The baseball star is being recognized for his impressive stats during his minor league career

between 1996 and 2015. Hessman hit a total of 433 home runs, most in minor league history. Celebrate his accomplishments at the special pregame induction ceremony before the home game on Thursday, August 16. This season, Hessman will serve as hitting coach of Detroit’s Eastern League affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Opening Day Brewfest

Beer lovers should head to Fifth Third Field for a bubbly celebration of baseball and beer from 3-6pm. Taste-test twelve 3oz beer samples and nosh from an all-you-can-eat buffet, featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, and picnic sides, before you head the to game. $45 admission price includes an Opening Day game ticket, the buffet, and twelve beer samples. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 419-725-HENS.

Opening Day Rooftop Party

Soak up the sun, and enjoy a great view of the game, during the first rooftop party of the season. For $70, enjoy rooftop access, a buffet, and a deluxe cash bar.