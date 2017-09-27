2017 Dining Awards Winners

Best View
WINNER: Real Seafood Company
22 Main St., 888-456-3463.
realseafoodcotoledo.com
When you’re a seafood joint, it helps to have a waterfront address. Real Seafood Company goes above and beyond with the best view of the Maumee River, but also showcasing the breathtaking Toledo skyline.
FINALIST: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI. 734-723-7411
webbersrestaurant.com
Coolest Interior
WINNER: Registry Bistro
144 N Superior St., 419-725-0444.
facebook.com/RegistryBistro
With an arthouse-meets-industrial vibe, Erika Rapp’s bistro in the base of the former Secor Hotel has cultivated a look so understated it doesn’t need you to think it’s cool. It knows it’s cool. Registry Bistro ups the swagger of the Glass City for sure.
FINALIST: Carlos’ Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., 419-214-1655.
carlospocoloco.com
First Date Restaurant
WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
953 Phillips Ave., 419-476-4154.
mancys.com
With its carved wood, stained glass and brass, there’s an old world charm to this steakhouse that will wow all visitors. On cold nights, sit by the fireplace for added romance— and if the date isn’t working out, at least you’ll have terrific food to eat.
FINALIST: Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229.
mancys.com
Gastropub
WINNER: Social Gastropub
1440 Secor Rd., 419-725-2836.
25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg.
419-931-9936 | Socialgastropub.com
Gastropub’s are like laboratories full of unorthodox food creations. With Social’s famous mac and cheese entrées, you get to be the scientist, engineering fantastic combinations of flavor (pork belly + sriracha = delicious!) while pairing them with some of the smartest cocktails in town. SCIENCE!
FINALIST: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg
419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com
Girl’s Night Out
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073
bar145toledo.com
This bar/restaurant, named after the perfect temperature for a medium rare hamburger, is also the most beloved locale for a good girl’s night out romp. Is it the myriad of drink and food specials? The live music? The create your own artisanal burger option? We’ll say ‘all of it.’
FINALIST: Bretz Nightclub
2012 Adams St. | 419-243-1900
facebook.com/bretz.bar
Mom & Pop Restaurant
WINNER: Schmucker’s
2103 N Reynolds Rd. | 419-535-9116
schmuckersrestaurant.com
Simple good food trumps all when it comes to dining, and Schmucker’s is all good food— it even says so right on their sign. ThisToledo dining tradition since 1948, is famous for its large assortment of yummy pies, but with breakfasts, lunches and dinners as good as these, you won’t be in a hurry to get to dessert.
FINALIST: Monroe Street Diner
4514 Monroe St. | 419-472-0888
See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.
Outdoor Setting: Patio
WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Rosie’s has such an ornate and beautiful interior, it’s crazy to think that you’d want to dine al fresco, but Phil Barone and his team have created the best patio in town, according to our super savvy readers. Let the gentle glow of the departing sun be all the ambiance you need.
FINALIST: El Camino Real
2500 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-472-0700
elcaminorealtoledo.com
Place For A
Pre-Show Dinner
WINNER: Georgio’s Café International
426 N. Superior St. | 419-242-2424
georgiostoledo.com
Before taking in a concert or a hockey game at the Huntington Center, get your energy up with a trip up the block to Georgio’s for some fine dining and cocktails. Don’t settle for an average hotdog and domestic beer when you can have steak, seafood and a bottle of vino from their extensive wine list.
FINALIST: The Black Pearl
4630 Heatherdowns Blvd.| 419-380-1616
blackpearltoledo.com
Place To Be Seen
WINNER: Ventura’s
7742 W Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
Everybody likes Mexican food and when it comes to south of the border dining in Toledo, Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant is a “must” location. As such, expect to not only see the luminaries of the Glass City scene dining there, but they will see you as well. Tip your stellar housemade margarita at them as they walk by.
FINALIST: Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229
mancys.com
Best Upgrade/Most Noticeable Improvement
WINNER: Toledo Museum of Art Museum Café
2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000
toledomseum.org
Taking into account its world traveler destination status, the TMA’s Museum Café has built up a new and innovative menu that rivals any culinary innovations in town. With their handmade gnocchi, assorted hot sandwiches, fresh salads, and rotating brisket burger menu this excellent upgrade could almost make you skip the artworks and head straight to lunch.
FINALIST: Yer Mom’s House of Eats
316 N. Michigan St. | 419-377-0171
See “Yer Mom’s House Of Eats” on Facebook.
Place To Impress
A Client/Date
WINNER: Rockwell’s Steakhouse and Lounge
27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302
mbaybrew.com
Whether you’re trying to score in business or in love, you’ve got to wine and dine them properly to demonstrate your value as a prospective partner. The Oliver House’s Rockwell’s Steakhouse and Lounge does the heavy lifting for you, providing world class dining that will establish you as a dealmaker/heartbreaker.
FINALIST: Registry Bistro
144 N Superior St. | 419-725-0444
facebook.com/RegistryBistro
Restaurant East Of The River
WINNER: The Original Tony Packo’s
7 S. Superior St. | 419-246-1111
tonypacko.com
There’s a reason that Tony Packo’s is on the list of must-visit locales when company comes to town and while any of them offers up the excellence of Hungarian dining, the jewel in the crown is easily Packo’s at the Park. Who knew the best hot dog in town could be found outside the ballpark?
FINALIST: Cousino’s Steakhouse
1842 Woodville Rd. | Oregon
419-693-0862 | cousinossteakhouse.com
Restaurant In Bowling Green
WINNER: Reverend’s Bar and Grill
130 E. Wooster St. | 419-352-0400
reverendsbarandgrill.com
BG has a thriving bar scene, but it takes a little more to rise above the myriad of bars serving pub fare. Reverend’s is revered for their killer cocktails, laid-back locals and excellent apps. Oh and be sure to try the homemade chips.
FINALIST: Campus Pollyeye’s
440 E. Court St. | 419-352-9638
campuspollyeyes.com
Restaurant In Maumee
WINNER: Mancy’s Bluewater Grill
461 W. Dussel Dr. | 419-724-2583
mancys.com
The Mancy family had an inside line on Maumee when they set up their premier seafood restaurant here, making the Bluewater Grill one reason that Maumee is known for being a foodie hub. Either way, when you’re looking for good food in Maumee, hit Mancy’s Bluewater Grill first.
FINALIST: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd. | 419-866-8466
barrspublichouse.com
Restaurant In Perrysburg
WINNER: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg
419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com
Swig always wins this award… we should name the category after them. The thing is, our readers aren’t wrong. Swig is where you head for a good meal (and a little hair of the dog) to work off the hangover that you earned there the night before!
FINALIST: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar
104 Louisiana Ave. | 419-873-8360
stellasrestaurantandbar.com
Restaurant In Sylvania
WINNER: Element 112
5735 N. Main St. Sylvania | 419-517-1104
element112restaurant.com
Sylvania is Toledo’s slightly upscale neighbor and Element 112 is the most trendy restaurant in Sylvania. Feel like putting on the ritz? Pop in and quaff expertly mixed adult beverages, nibble on aprés-shopping apps and be sure to be seen doing it.
FINALIST: Executive on the Main
5629 Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-4448
facebook.com/ExecutiveOnTheMain
Restaurant In Toledo
WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154
mancys.com
For serious gourmands, Mancy’s Steakhouse is an established eatery that will wow you with consistency in providing top-class meats cooked impeccably and delivered with expert service.
FINALIST: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505
mancys.com
New Restaurant
WINNER: Carlos’ Poco Loco
1809 Adams St. | 419-214-1655
carlospocoloco.com
Spinning the buffet concept, Carlos’ Poco Loco gifted Toledo a Mexican food downtown spread— bad news if you thought you were going to get any work done after lunch, great news for your tummy and your wallet. They also have regular menu options and one of the best bars around (shh, we won’t tell your boss).
FINALIST: Plat8
4330 Central Ave. | 419-214-0370
plat8toledo.com
Restaurant That Says “Toledo Area’s Best”
WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154
mancys.com
In picking a restaurant “prom king” you gotta go with the joint that has it all: class, sophistication, great food and top-notch service. There’s a reason Mancy’s is the best-known name in food in NW Ohio, and it all starts with their fantastic steakhouse.
FINALIST: Tony Packo’s
The Original: 1902 Front St. | 419-691-6054
Downtown At The Park: 7 S. Superior St. | 419-246-1111
5827 Monroe St. | 419-885-4500
3348 Secor Rd. | 419-472-4454
tonypacko.com
Road Trip Restaurant
WINNER: Evans Street Station
110 Evans St. Tecumseh, MI
517-424-5555 | evansstreetstation.com
Transforming an old fire house into a restaurant is the sort of gimmick that gets customers in the door once. Evans Street Station keeps the crowds coming back with their decadent and artful meals. Just 40 minutes from Toledo, you can easily make the trek out for lunch or dinner. Try their Coffee Crusted Rack of Lamb.
FINALIST: Mail Pouch Saloon
102 W. Main St. | Haskins, OH | 419-806-7616
14260 Airport Hwy. | Swanton, OH
419-825-5502 | mailpouchsaloon.com
Spot To Talk And Catch Up
WINNER: The Attic on Adams
1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350
theatticonadams.com
When getting cozy over coffee doesn’t quite cut it, you need some good cocktails and a homey location to hash out some serious memories. The Attic is the perfect place to sit, reminisce and let the time go by. And if you need some distraction, there’s always a character or two hanging around.
FINALIST: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee
419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com
Your Secret Spot
WINNER: Cafe Donuts
5330 Monroe St. | 419-882-1787
facebook.com/Cafedonutstoledo
It’s a shameto clue you in on our secret location for snacking in Toledo, but it would be a bigger shame if we didn’t. Their cherry donuts are sweet genius and if you need to get some work done, find a booth to set up shop.
FINALIST: Whitehouse Inn
10835 Waterville St. | 419-877-1180
thewhitehouseinn.net
Baristas
WINNER: Bleak House Coffee
612 Adams St. | 419-740-1125
bleakhousecoffee.squarespace.com
Coffee is as much a refined art as bartending or tattooing, and baristas who take their craft seriously stand out above the competition. It shows in their enjoyment of crafting a good cup of joe. Bleak House Coffee baristas craft a great cup of joe, so what does that tell you?
FINALIST: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters
44 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0822
117 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg
419-931-0082 | maddieandbella.com
Bartender
WINNER:
John Jacob Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229
mancys.com
John Jacob is routinely featured when we run an issue involving area bartenders. Perhaps that has made him so recognizable to our readers. But really, his cocktails are just that good. He cares about the cocktails he crafts, and it shows in each and every one.
FINALIST: Kim McKnigh Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S. St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473
Yeoldedurtybird.com
Restaurant In Downtown Toledo
WINNER: Registry Bistro
144 N Superior St. | 419-725-0444
facebook.com/RegistryBistro
Registry Bistro didn’t invent outré dining in Toledo, but they’ve certainly refined it. Experimenting with a whole host of flavors and culinary flourishes, chef/co-owner Erika Rapp has made innovative eating extremely palatable.
FINALIST: Kengo Sushi and Yakitori
38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574
kengotoledo.com
Best Dressed Front Of House
WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse
953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154 | mancys.com
From the moment you enter through the heavy wood door, you transcend into an elite atmosphere for the evening. Whether you frequently dine in or visit once a year, you are treated elegantly by a staff dressed to match that experience. You don’t have to dress to impress the staff, but the staff professionalism will impress you.
FINALIST: Ciao!
6064 Monroe St. | Sylvania | 419-882-2334
ciaorestaurant.com
Caterer
WINNER: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505
mancys.com
BBQ is an ancient art and, while not indigenous to the USA, it is the most American of meals, welcome at all events, from funerals to banjo hootenannys and everything in between. Make sure you have Shorty’s True American Roadhouse cater your event to avoid a party foul.
FINALIST: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Local Maker (Artisan, Craftsperson: Food Or Drink)
WINNER: Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic
130 10th St. | 419-290-1259
boochymama.com
Your gut might be churning from poor dieting, but it doesn’t have to with Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic. Owner Stacy Jurich sources ingredients locally to make this liquid gastrointestinal aid that is healthy, sensible and delicious.
FINALIST: Chef Tracy 419
436 13th St. | 419-245-8916.
facebook.com/ChefTracy419
Most Disciplined Kitchen
WINNER: Element 112
5735 N Main St. Sylvania | 419-517-1104
element112restaurant.com
They whip up some incredible feats of culinary expression in their kitchen. Led by Chris Nixon, this crew is a special forces team, turning out new dishes daily while fearlessly experimenting with new ingredients to find the next perfect entrée.
FINALIST: Plat8
4330 Central Ave. | 419-214-0370
plat8toledo.com
Pastry Chef/Baker
WINNER: Holey Toledough
419-810-7880 | holeytoledough.com
Since Chris Ritter expanded the selection of donut toppings to include seemingly anything, the Glass City has gobbled down his edible artwork like gangbusters. He’s evolved to a food truck that can be found by checking his social media/website, or just following the broad trail of zombie-eyed sugar fiends tracking his every move.
FINALIST: Eston’s Bakery
5433 Monroe St. | 419-885-9442
estonsbakery.com
Purveyor
WINNER: Sam Okun Produce Company
33 N. Huron St. | 419-241-1101
samokunproduce.com
Sam Okun Produce Company is where many of the area restaurants who pride themselves on being fresh and local get their produce. For over 100 years, they’ve been feeding Toledo. With their strong sense of family owned pride, they’ll likely be feeding Toledo for another 100 years. Visit their storefront by Fifth Third Field or order online.
FINALIST: Al Peake & Sons
4949 Stickney Ave. | 419-243-9284
alpeake.com
Restaurateur
WINNER: Phil Barone
Once you’ve met Phil Barone, you understand why Rosie’s Italian Grille is so well regarded in the community. Well-spoken and proud of the restaurant his family has created to bring mother Rosie’s recipes to the Glass City, Phil can frequently be found meeting and greeting the diners at his restaurant, making sure each experience is special— a true class act.
FINALIST: Mancy Brothers
Staff
WINNER: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505
mancys.com
A major part of going out to eat is being waited on. Someone brings you your food, your drinks and makes sure you have enough ranch dressing for your fries. Shorty’s True American Roadhouse and its staff excels at this and they do it all with a smile. You’re not simply a customer here, you’re a visiting dignitary.
FINALIST: Ventura’s
7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523
toledostripletreat.com/ventura
Bar East Of The River
WINNER: Luckie’s Barn & Grill
3311 Navarre Ave. | Oregon, OH
419-725-4747 | luckiesbarnandgrill.com
Luckie’s has an excellent kitchen that churns out mouthwatering meals, but they also have a excellent laid-back vibe that makes kicking back with a beer or an adult beverage the stuff of a great evening. You work hard, let Luckie’s do their stuff to make your downtime right.
FINALIST: Rumpus Room
2212 Consaul St. | 419-720-2498
See “The Rumpus Room, Toledo Ohio” on Facebook.
Bar In Bowling Green
WINNER: Reverend’s Bar and Grill
130 E. Wooster St. | 419-352-0400
reverendsbarandgrill.com
Note that Reverend’s also won best restaurant in BG. It’s not a mistake— this restaurant/bar keeps on with the good times after the lights go down. Though this is a college town, Reverend’s maintains a good crowd, sending troublemakers to the other area bars and you don’t have to deal with the hoi polloi.
FINALIST: Howard’s Club H
210 N. Main St. | 419-352-3195
howardsbg.com
Bar In Downtown Toledo
WINNER: The Attic on Adams
1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350
theatticonadams.com
The great melting pot of Toledo, you never know who you are going to run into down here— one of the hallmarks of an excellent neighborhood bar. You’ve got a bit of everything in this large bar full of friends you just haven’t hoisted a beer with yet.
FINALIST: The Blarney
601 Monroe St. | 419-418-2339
theblarneyirishpub.com
Bar In Maumee
WINNER: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St. | Maumee
419-893-7281 | villageidiotmaumee.com
The Village Idiot is incredibly multifaceted— a great bar that serves amazing pizza, operates as a hub for local and traveling bands to showcase their talents and is a de facto museum of randomness from its menagerie of strange images on the walls with a mixed bag of drinkers and regulars. But don’t take our word for it, find out for yourself.
FINALIST: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee
419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com
Bar In Perrysburg
WINNER: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg
419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com
The ability to gorge on great food while tossing back big glasses of booze is a direct link to Viking ancestry. Even if you don’t have Scandinavian lineage, that shouldn’t stop you from conquering this watering hole with your buddies in tow.
FINALIST: 5th St Pub
105 W. 5th St. | 419-931-9933
5thstreetpub.com
Bar In Sylvania
WINNER: The Sodbuster
5758 Main St. #6 | 419-517-1045
sodbusterbar.com
What’s the expression? Rock out with your smock out? Well, however that goes, The Sodbuster, with their sip-worthy booze, live music and lively crowd of like-minded folk, will have you stomping your boots, kicking up your heels and settling in for memorable evenings, every night of the week.
FINALIST: Village Inn
4984 Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-882-0338
viroadhouse.com
Bar In Toledo
WINNER: Doc Watson’s
1515 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-389-6003
docwatsonstoledo.com
This bar isn’t named after a doctor for no reason, it definitely passes Good Times 101. Toledo’s a big city, find out why this fun-loving bar is at the top of the list for good times in the Glass City.
FINALIST: Rocky’s Bar
4020 Secor Rd. |419-472-1996
facebook.com/rockysrules
Place To Hear Live Music During A Meal
WINNER: Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S. St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473
yeoldedurtybird.com
With their built-in stage, Ye Olde Durty Bird is made for live music with your meal. From smooth jazz to something a little more uptempo, good food tastes even better with a soundtrack.
FINALIST: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee | 419-893-7281
villageidiotmaumee.com
Beer Selection
WINNER: Fleetwood’s Tap Room
28 N. St. Clair St. | 419-724-2337
hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room
If Willy Wonka was in the Toledo bar business, he would be running Fleetwood’s Tap Room. This pub, offering a cornucopia of libations, allows everyone to get their craft and large batch mass-produced brew of choice in a fun setting not even a baseball’s throw from Mud Hen stadium.
FINALIST: The Attic on Adams
1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350
theatticonadams.com
Coffee Shop
WINNER: Biggby
401 N. Superior St. | 419-327-2658 | biggby.com
Plus nine other locations in NW Ohio.
Big corporate chains became big corporate chains because they did a lot of things right and became successful. Discounting that only cheats yourself, see why our readers decided this locally owned franchise is their favorite coffee in the Glass City.
FINALIST: Black Kite Coffee
2499 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-720-5820
blackkitecoffee.com
Craft Cocktail Selection
WINNER: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee
419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com
With the same measured contemplation that goes into their artful and diverse food menu, Barr’s Public House crafts splendid cocktails into artful existence. Bartenders are the new chefs and nowhere is that more evident than this Maumee-based gastropub and bar.
FINALIST: Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St. | 419-725-0444
facebook.com/RegistryBistro
Dive Bar
WINNER: Rocky’s Bar
4020 Secor Rd. | 419-472-1996
facebook.com/rockysrules
You wanna go where everybody knows your name. Around here, that’s Rocky’s. No frills, no fluff, just cold brew, strong shots and friendly locals await you in this hole-in-the-wall dive with excellent food options.
FINALIST: Triple Crown Lounge
2122 N Holland Sylvania Rd. | 419-537-9222
Hangover Cure
WINNER: Hangover Burger Monroe Street Diner
4514 Monroe St. | 419-472-0888
See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.
True hangover aficionados— those who have suffered in the trenches— know that when it comes to the cure, aspirin, coffee and the “hair of the dog” can’t hold a candle to getting good greasy food in your belly. Check out the Hangover Burger, a half pound burger loaded with bacon, egg, home fries, sausage gravy and cheddar cheese. It almost makes it worth getting a hangover…
FINALIST: The Haymaker Glass City Cafe
1107 Jackson St. | 419-241-4519
glasscitycafe.net
Happiest Happy Hour
WINNER: Doc Watson’s
1515 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-389-6003
docwatsonstoledo.com
Happy hour runs 2-6pm Monday-Friday and features $2.25 well liquors and $2 domestic bottles and cans. For those prices, their daily food specials and friendly staff and clientele, you— and your wallet— will find a new level of happiness.
FINALIST: Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina
5147 S. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-0233
25481 N. Dixie Hwy. | Perrysburg
419-874-8800 | tekelacocina.com
Margarita
WINNER: Ventura’s
7742 W Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
We might be way north of Mexico, but Toledoans take their margaritas seriously, which made this one of the tightest races we’ve ever decided. Still, Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant was at the top of the list when all the chip dust settled. Blended or on-the-rocks, these premium hand-mixed libations have the flavor to keep us
coming back for more.
FINALIST: El Camino Real
2500 W Sylvania Ave. | 419-472-0700
elcaminorealtoledo.com
Martini
WINNER: Rockwell’s Lounge
27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302
mbaybrew.com
People who drink bad martinis think martinis are easy to make. A well-crafted drink doesn’t bruise the liquor, doesn’t overdo it with the dry vermouth and, most importantly, can be made to your taste. For this level of perfection, absolutely head to Rockwell’s.
FINALIST: Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Wine Selection
WINNER: Mancy’s (Steakhouse & Italian Grill)
953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154
5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229
mancys.com
The addition of the Bottle Shop just compounds what we already know: the Mancy’s restaurants are as adept at wine as they are at food. With fantastic selections of some less common vintners that pair beautifully with their dishes, Mancy’s bottle options are second to none in Toledo.
FINALIST: Georgio’s Cafe International
426 N. Superior St. | 419-242-2424
georgiostoledo.com
Bar Menu
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073
bar145toledo.com
You’ll need a menu here, but that’s only to choose what toppings will adorn your house specialty burger or sandwich. We suppose if you’re really hungry, you could also have the street tacos and the mac and cheese and the ribs and the salads…
FINALIST: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg
419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com
Bubble Tea
WINNER: Balance Pan-Asian Grille
514 The Blvd., Maumee | 419-893-9999
5860 W. Central Ave., Sylvania | 419-578-7777
26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-7777
balancegrille.com
It isn’t just the artisanal crafting that goes into each and every bubble tea made at Balance, it’s also the diverse selection of flavors. Whether milk or tea-based mixes are your fancy, you’ll get a beverage perfect for keeping you cool— and looking cool— as you cruise around town.
FINALIST: R&B Bubble Tea KTV
3402 Dorr St., 419-724-6666
See “R&B Bubble Tea KTV” on Facebook.
Charcuterie Board
WINNER: Swig Restaurant
219 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg, 419-873-6224. Swigrestaurant.com
Swig takes their charcuterie game seriously, making their sausages in-house. These links and franks are flavorful as all get-out and don’t need to be dressed up like they’re going to a fashion show, but if you take them that way, Swig has all the fixin’s to oblige.
FINALIST: Manhattan’s Pub N’ Cheer
1516 Adams St., | 419-243-6675
manhattanstoledo.com
Craft Beer Apostle
WINNER: Earnest Brew Works
4342 S Detroit Ave. | 419-340-2589
earnestbrewworks.com
Spread the word of good drinking by bellying up to the bar at Earnest Brew Works, brewers and purveyors of the finest ales and lagers your gullet deserves. Don’t worry about conquering the menu here, like true apostles of the brewed arts, they’re constantly experimenting and rotating their selections.
FINALIST: Black Cloister Brewing Company
619 Monroe St. | 419-214-1500
blackcloister.com
Cheap Eats:
Meals Under $10
WINNER: Freeway Restaurant
2665 Navarre Ave. Oregon | 419-691-9038
If we could, we’d eat out everyday. Fortunately, the Freeway Restaurant, a cozy little café, gives great affordable meals that allow diners to do just that in an atmosphere with the ambiance of home. And with their “cash only” policy, they pass the savings on to you.
FINALIST: Schmuckers
2103 N. Reynolds Rd.| 419-535-9116
schmuckersrestaurant.com
Chicken and Waffles
WINNER: Fowl & Fodder
7408 W Central Ave. | 419-690-2490
fowlandfodder.com
Two unique foods have seldom paired as beautifully as chicken and waffles. And in town, nobody pairs these two better than Fowl and Fodder. Heck, pairing chicken with other items is right there in their name— that they do it so well is a bonus for the rest of us.
FINALIST: Chubby’s American Grill
535 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-476-0802
7050 W. Central Ave. | 419-540-0500
chubbysamericangrill.com
Creative Burger
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073
bar145toledo.com
With over 10 artisan cheeses, 14 housemade sauces and 23 toppings including pulled pork belly, duck confit and kimchi, you can come here every day for the rest of your life and never try every combination. Some Dining Guide races were close, this one was a burger slam dunk.
FINALIST: The Huntsman Monroe Street Diner
4514 Monroe St.|419-472-0888
See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.
Dessert
WINNER: Cake in a Cup
6801 W Central Ave.| 419-491-1104
cakeinacup.com
Offering some always available chocolate, red velvet and vanilla stables along with their rotating menu of daily cupcake treats (think cookies and cream, toffee crunch and smores), check the website to see what’s available when. But dessert, no matter what it is, is never a bad thing, so wander in and prepare to be delighted.
FINALIST: M Osteria & Bar
611 Monroe St. | 419-214-4222
mosteriatoledo.com
Ethnic Dish
WINNER: Beirut
4082 Monroe St. | 419-473-0885
beirutrestaurant.com
With a strong Lebanese culture in Toledo, it’s no surprise that Beirut, the beloved Mediterranean eatery is voted as serving up the town’s favorite foods. Highlights include Kibbe Saniye and Shish Kafta, which we assume in Lebanese means “amazing.”
FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery
4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900
sidongrille.com
Falafel/Gyro
WINNER: J&G Pizza Palace
5692 Main St., Sylvania | 419-882-6061
See “J & G Pizza Palace” on Facebook.
If you don’t think great Mediterranean food and pizza can be found in the same location, you clearly haven’t been to J&G Pizza Palace. It almost doesn’t seem fair, but we’re not complaining. Definitely spring for the extra gyro sauce.
FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery
4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900
sidongrille.com
Fast-Casual Eatery
WINNER: Balance Pan-Asian Grille
514 The Blvd., Maumee | 419-893-9999
5860 W. Central Ave., Sylvania | 419-578-7777
26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-7777
balancegrille.com
It’s not enough to have a fast, healthy food option— we want to see how it’s made. And Balance Grill obliges on all fronts with their transparent and life-conscious approach to quick dining. There’s a reason this small chain is rapidly growing into a major player.
FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery
4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900
sidongrille.com
Favorite Appetizer
WINNER: Cajun Chicken Nachos at Ventura’s
7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523
toledostripletreat.com/ventura
Nachos never go out of style, but we stand up and salute appetizers that find a way to kick chips and cheese up a notch. Ventura’s kicked their nacho offerings through the roof with their large assortment. Cajun Chicken Tostaditas are our readers’ favorites— consider our minds, and tastebuds, blown.
FINALIST: Pulled Pork Egg Rolls at Shorty’s
5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505
mancys.com
Food at a Strip Club
WINNER: Scarlett’s Cabaret
5765 Telegraph Rd. | 419-476-9611
scarlettscabaret.com/toledo
When you get hungry, you might not think “strip club,” but with all these breasts, buns and thighs, how can your mouth not water? Scarlett’s has elevated strip club cuisine with their handmade burgers, filet mignon steaks, fresh, colorful salads, sliders, vegetarian options and much more. Get all your appetites whetted here.
FINALIST: Hush Showgirls
532 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-531-3000.
Food Truck
WINNER: Rosie’s Rolling Chef
rosiesrollingchef.com
This restaurant is a NW Ohio institution, so it should be no surprise that their food truck keeps the legend rolling. Frequently found on the UT campus during lunchtime when school is in session, this truck pops up a most local events and never seems to run out of their famous cheese bread, no matter how much we order.
FINALIST: Rusty’s Road Trip
rustysroadtrip.com
Dessert
WINNER: M Osteria & Bar
611 Monroe St. | 419-214-4222
Mosteriatoledo.com
City Paper readers know that M’Osteria is where you go for the city’s premium house-made desserts. Whether their stacked tiramisu with mascarpone and espresso, their panna cotta with salted caramel, or the ricotta cheese cake, your sweet tooth will be expertly indulged.
FINALIST: Cake in a Cup
6801 W. Central Ave. | 419-491-1104
cakeinacup.com
Fried Chicken
WINNER: Ruby’s Kitchen
805 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-578-5388
msrubyskitchen.com
Is it the salt and pepper in the batter? Is it the moist and flavorful cuts of chicken that are perfectly fried before they end up on your plate? It’s everything that makes this the fried chicken champ of Toledo. And then pair it with one of Ruby’s great sides, like the mac and cheese? Forget about it.
FINALIST: J’mae’s Home Cooking
3312 Glendale Ave. | 419-720-8222
3117 Lagrange St. | 419-241-7779
See “J’maes Home Cooking” on Facebook.
Late-Night Menu
WINNER: Oasis Pizza & Grill
3303 Dorr St. | 419-536-3663
1734 W. Laskey Rd. | 419-472-3663. 2531
S. Reynolds Rd. | 567-225-3663
1424 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green | 419-352-3663. 2953
Navarre Ave., Oregon | 419-698-3663
7614 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania |419-885-3663.
eatatoasis.com
While a midnight snack isn’t too hard to come by, what about a truly late-night bite? At 3am, there aren’t a lot of options, except Oasis offers almost 400 menu items available for delivery until 4am from their six NW Ohio locations. Whether you’re craving quesadillas, burgers, wings, wraps, subs, pizza, pasta, salad, mediterranean food, or something more, Oasis will deliver you a sense of calm in the midst of whatever chaos led you to crave a gyro at 3:30am.
FINALIST: Carlos’ Poco Loco
1809 Adams St. | 419-214-1655
carlospocoloco.com
Mac n Cheese
WINNER: Social
1440 Secor Rd. | 419-725-2836
25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg
419-931-9936 | socialgastropub.com
This contest was over almost before it began. Close your eyes and you see that heaping dish from Social of cavatappi and blended cheese, loaded with premium add-ons like lobster, pork belly, bacon, sriracha and so much more. Social has reinvented the mac and cheese game in this city and, clearly, readers have taken notice.
FINALIST: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St., 419-841-9505 | mancys.com
Most Creative Menu
WINNER: Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104
element112restaurant.com
The scary thing about how good Element 112’s ever evolving menu? The entrées and apps are so simple. This isn’t a menu loaded down with ingredient-rich options, this is a menu that offers farm-fresh creations that use a few ingredients in incredible ways.
FINALIST: Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St. | 419-725-0444
facebook.com/registrybistro
Breakfast & Brunch
WINNER: Greg’s Grill
3243 W Sylvania Ave.
419-214-0722 | Gregsgrilltoledo.com
Greg’s is on a whole other level when it comes to taking care of the early morning crowd. Some chefs prep for the early morning the night before— not Greg Hayes. He’s up well before the sun to prepare his ingredients fresh, and clearly our readers appreciate his efforts.
FINALIST: Rick’s City Diner
5333 Monroe St. | 419-536-1117
rickscitydiner.restaurantwebexpert.com
Most Instagram-Worthy Plates
WINNER: Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104
Element112restaurant.com
“Plating” is one of those terms you hear referencing restaurants you normally can’t afford, but not only is Element 112 accessible, it’s artistic in its leanings, allowing for beautiful placement of food. When a meal has this much presentation appeal, it almost feels wrong to not take a picture.
FINALIST: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori
38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574
kengotoledo.com
Pie
WINNER: Schmucker’s Restaurant
2103 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-535-9116
schmuckersrestaurant.com
Whether you have an occasional sweet tooth, or an entire mouth full of them, Schmucker’s has been satisfying sugar cravings since 1948. With more than 20 types of handmade pies available Monday through Saturday, including classic fruit pies and unique favorites like Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Split, your options are only limited by your appetite.
FINALIST: Cinnamon Stick Bakery
3535 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-843-9127
facebook.com/thecinnamonsticksylvania
Restaurant with Gluten-Free Option
WINNER: Yer Mom’s House of Eats
316 N. Michigan St. | 419-377-0171
See “Yer Mom’s House Of Eats” on Facebook.
Whether you have celiac disease or “not eating gluten really makes you feel better,” convince your carb-loving friends by taking them to Yer Mom’s House of Eats. Treat yourself to a rotating and customizable menu offering fresh soups and seriously creative salads, like the perfect combo of kalamata olives and frijoles negra found in Yaya’s Greek Ensalada.
FINALIST: Fowl & Fodder
7408 Central Ave. | 419-690-2490
Fowlandfodder.com
Restaurant You
Want to Try
WINNER: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori
38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574
Kengotoledo.com
With only 23 seats, (only five reservable), Kengo is more of a bucket list item than a casual dining destination. But we assure all of you: the wait is worth it. Once you get a seat, you’re in for a chic evening spent dining off a limited, carefully curated menu of stimulating sushi, hip drinks, and creative, perfectly grilled yakitori.
FINALIST: Dually’s Gastro Pub
1917 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-725-4782
facebook.com/whiskey.toledo
Salads & Sandwiches
WINNER: Grumpy’s
34 S. Huron St. | 419-241-6716
grumpys.net
Whoever said salad wasn’t a meal has never seen a Grumpy’s Garbage salad loaded down with everything delicious you could want on a bed of lettuce. This colorful blend of meats, four cheeses, grains, fruits, veggies and poppyseed dressing is like the Noah’s Ark of salads. Oh, and did we mention that their sandwiches are delicious as well?
FINALIST: Pam’s Corner
116 10th St. | 419-243-2081
pamstoledo.com
Southern Food
WINNER: JMae’s Home Cooking
3312 Glendale Ave. | 419-720-8222
3117 Lagrange St. | 419-241-7779
See “J’maes Home Cooking” on Facebook.
You want authentic soul food from straight out of the Deep South. Many years ago, JMae stowed away in her sister’s car and brought a collection of amazing recipes to Toledo. Her kids opened a restaurant in her honor to share the with the community.
FINALIST: Ruby’s Kitchen
805 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-578-5388
msrubyskitchen.com
Spicy Dish
WINNER: Hot Lover Appetizer at Kyoto Ka
6801 W. Central Ave., Sylvania
419-841-2070 | 300 Madison Ave.
419-321-4000 | Kyotoka.com
Are you a fan of spicy? The Hot Lover at Kyoto Ka won’t overwhelm you— no one is going to give you a t-shirt for finishing it in under five minutes with no water. But it’s that good level of spicy where your lips will tingle, your face will flush and you will ask for more.
FINALIST: Anything “extra spicy” at Bangkok Kitchen
582 W. Dussel Dr. | Maumee
419-897-7777 | bangkokkitchenmaumee.com
Taqueria
WINNER: San Marcos
235 Broadway St. | 419-244-2372
719 Galena St. | 419-720-0041
2060 W. Laskey Rd. | 419-851-0051
1045 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-385-2441
sanmarcosrestaurants.com
There’s a reason there are several San Marcos locations around the Glass City— people here love them. This is your destination stop for lunch and dinner, particularly when you’ve got a load of people looking to have a loud, fun meal.
FINALIST: Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana
1218 Broadway St. | 419-244-6172
Use of Local Food
WINNER: Fowl & Fodder
7408 Central Ave. | 419-690-2490
fowlandfodder.com
Featuring a scratch-made menu and a fresh juice bar, locally grown ingredients make up the options at Fowl & Fodder. Striving for farm to table ingredients, like produce grown with organic practices, grass-fed beef, pastured livestock, artisan cheese and fresh baked bread all sourced right here in Northwest Ohio
FINALIST: Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104
element112restaurant.com
Vegan/Vegetarian
WINNER: Star of India
415 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-720-6452
starofindiafood.com
Going to an Indian restaurant for vegan or vegetarian options is kind of a no brainer, but nothing about Star of India is obvious. Occupying a former drive-in with their peculiar Airstream aesthetic, this casual Indian restaurant serves both traditional favorites and contemporary vegan sweets prepared by the family’s daughter, Seema. Care for pistachio cheesecake, pudding, cupcakes or another creative option? Order them in advance, or pick up a slice in the restaurant after you indulge in a hearty bowl of spicy chana masala.
FINALIST: Greenleaf Cafe
4933 Dorr St. | 419-720-4445
facebook.com/tgctoledo
Veggie Burger
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073
bar145toledo.com
Most restaurant veggie burgers are predictable: plain in taste, offering a hockey puck texture, and somehow always served with salsa. (Note to restaurateurs: the spicy black bean burger concept was dead on arrival). Fortunately, Bar 145 provides vegetarians with a flavorful, succulent canvas to decorate with any of their 10 artisan cheeses, 14 housemade sauces and 23 toppings.
FINALIST: Grumpy’s
34 S. Huron St. | 419-241-6728
grumpys.net
Wings
WINNER: Jed’s
1566 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee | 419-482-7043
maumee.jedsbarbequeandbrew.com
855 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-868-6666
jedstoledo.com
Be it chicken chunks or bone in, Jed’s knows how to make chicken tasty and pair it with beer for the perfect meal. They’ve become a staple of dine-in, take out and the post-game celebration, no matter what the sport. Who knew adding sauce to chicken could create the ultimate party food?
FINALIST: Sidelines
2111 Mellwood Ave. | 419-474-0000
5806 Telegraph Rd. | 419-724-0097
1430 Holland Rd. | 419-897-5050
sidelinessportseatery.com
Neighborhood
Pizza Joint
WINNER: The Original Gino’s Pizza
3981 Monroe St. | 419-472-3567
26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-9170
1280 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-269-4466
2670 Woodville Rd., Northwood | 419-690-4466
449 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee | 419-897-4466
5307 Monroe St., 419-843-3567 | originalginos.com
Gino’s has pizza reduced to a perfect science. From their myriad of toppings to that legendary sauce, they know exactly what Toledoans want on their pizza and just how to serve it up. Plus, their cheeseburger pizza actually has pickles, proving they know how to do this specialty pizza correct.
FINALIST: Charlie’s Homemade Pizza
& Italian Cuisine
6600 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania | 419-882-6393
charlies-pizza.com