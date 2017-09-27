2017 Dining Awards Winners

Best View

WINNER: Real Seafood Company

22 Main St., 888-456-3463.

realseafoodcotoledo.com

When you’re a seafood joint, it helps to have a waterfront address. Real Seafood Company goes above and beyond with the best view of the Maumee River, but also showcasing the breathtaking Toledo skyline.

FINALIST: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI. 734-723-7411

webbersrestaurant.com

Coolest Interior

WINNER: Registry Bistro

144 N Superior St., 419-725-0444.

facebook.com/RegistryBistro

With an arthouse-meets-industrial vibe, Erika Rapp’s bistro in the base of the former Secor Hotel has cultivated a look so understated it doesn’t need you to think it’s cool. It knows it’s cool. Registry Bistro ups the swagger of the Glass City for sure.

FINALIST: Carlos’ Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., 419-214-1655.

carlospocoloco.com

First Date Restaurant

WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave., 419-476-4154.

mancys.com



With its carved wood, stained glass and brass, there’s an old world charm to this steakhouse that will wow all visitors. On cold nights, sit by the fireplace for added romance— and if the date isn’t working out, at least you’ll have terrific food to eat.

FINALIST: Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229.

mancys.com

Gastropub

WINNER: Social Gastropub

1440 Secor Rd., 419-725-2836.

25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg.

419-931-9936 | Socialgastropub.com



Gastropub’s are like laboratories full of unorthodox food creations. With Social’s famous mac and cheese entrées, you get to be the scientist, engineering fantastic combinations of flavor (pork belly + sriracha = delicious!) while pairing them with some of the smartest cocktails in town. SCIENCE!

FINALIST: Swig

219 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg

419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com

Girl’s Night Out

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073

bar145toledo.com

This bar/restaurant, named after the perfect temperature for a medium rare hamburger, is also the most beloved locale for a good girl’s night out romp. Is it the myriad of drink and food specials? The live music? The create your own artisanal burger option? We’ll say ‘all of it.’

FINALIST: Bretz Nightclub

2012 Adams St. | 419-243-1900

facebook.com/bretz.bar

Mom & Pop Restaurant

WINNER: Schmucker’s

2103 N Reynolds Rd. | 419-535-9116

schmuckersrestaurant.com

Simple good food trumps all when it comes to dining, and Schmucker’s is all good food— it even says so right on their sign. ThisToledo dining tradition since 1948, is famous for its large assortment of yummy pies, but with breakfasts, lunches and dinners as good as these, you won’t be in a hurry to get to dessert.

FINALIST: Monroe Street Diner

4514 Monroe St. | 419-472-0888

See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.

Outdoor Setting: Patio

WINNER: Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com



Rosie’s has such an ornate and beautiful interior, it’s crazy to think that you’d want to dine al fresco, but Phil Barone and his team have created the best patio in town, according to our super savvy readers. Let the gentle glow of the departing sun be all the ambiance you need.

FINALIST: El Camino Real

2500 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-472-0700

elcaminorealtoledo.com

Place For A

Pre-Show Dinner

WINNER: Georgio’s Café International

426 N. Superior St. | 419-242-2424

georgiostoledo.com



Before taking in a concert or a hockey game at the Huntington Center, get your energy up with a trip up the block to Georgio’s for some fine dining and cocktails. Don’t settle for an average hotdog and domestic beer when you can have steak, seafood and a bottle of vino from their extensive wine list.

FINALIST: The Black Pearl

4630 Heatherdowns Blvd.| 419-380-1616

blackpearltoledo.com

Place To Be Seen

WINNER: Ventura’s

7742 W Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com



Everybody likes Mexican food and when it comes to south of the border dining in Toledo, Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant is a “must” location. As such, expect to not only see the luminaries of the Glass City scene dining there, but they will see you as well. Tip your stellar housemade margarita at them as they walk by.

FINALIST: Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229

mancys.com

Best Upgrade/Most Noticeable Improvement

WINNER: Toledo Museum of Art Museum Café

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomseum.org

Taking into account its world traveler destination status, the TMA’s Museum Café has built up a new and innovative menu that rivals any culinary innovations in town. With their handmade gnocchi, assorted hot sandwiches, fresh salads, and rotating brisket burger menu this excellent upgrade could almost make you skip the artworks and head straight to lunch.

FINALIST: Yer Mom’s House of Eats

316 N. Michigan St. | 419-377-0171

See “Yer Mom’s House Of Eats” on Facebook.

Place To Impress

A Client/Date

WINNER: Rockwell’s Steakhouse and Lounge

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com



Whether you’re trying to score in business or in love, you’ve got to wine and dine them properly to demonstrate your value as a prospective partner. The Oliver House’s Rockwell’s Steakhouse and Lounge does the heavy lifting for you, providing world class dining that will establish you as a dealmaker/heartbreaker.

FINALIST: Registry Bistro

144 N Superior St. | 419-725-0444

facebook.com/RegistryBistro

Restaurant East Of The River

WINNER: The Original Tony Packo’s

7 S. Superior St. | 419-246-1111

tonypacko.com



There’s a reason that Tony Packo’s is on the list of must-visit locales when company comes to town and while any of them offers up the excellence of Hungarian dining, the jewel in the crown is easily Packo’s at the Park. Who knew the best hot dog in town could be found outside the ballpark?

FINALIST: Cousino’s Steakhouse

1842 Woodville Rd. | Oregon

419-693-0862 | cousinossteakhouse.com

Restaurant In Bowling Green

WINNER: Reverend’s Bar and Grill

130 E. Wooster St. | 419-352-0400

reverendsbarandgrill.com



BG has a thriving bar scene, but it takes a little more to rise above the myriad of bars serving pub fare. Reverend’s is revered for their killer cocktails, laid-back locals and excellent apps. Oh and be sure to try the homemade chips.

FINALIST: Campus Pollyeye’s

440 E. Court St. | 419-352-9638

campuspollyeyes.com

Restaurant In Maumee

WINNER: Mancy’s Bluewater Grill

461 W. Dussel Dr. | 419-724-2583

mancys.com



The Mancy family had an inside line on Maumee when they set up their premier seafood restaurant here, making the Bluewater Grill one reason that Maumee is known for being a foodie hub. Either way, when you’re looking for good food in Maumee, hit Mancy’s Bluewater Grill first.

FINALIST: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd. | 419-866-8466

barrspublichouse.com

Restaurant In Perrysburg

WINNER: Swig

219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com

Swig always wins this award… we should name the category after them. The thing is, our readers aren’t wrong. Swig is where you head for a good meal (and a little hair of the dog) to work off the hangover that you earned there the night before!

FINALIST: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar

104 Louisiana Ave. | 419-873-8360

stellasrestaurantandbar.com

Restaurant In Sylvania

WINNER: Element 112

5735 N. Main St. Sylvania | 419-517-1104

element112restaurant.com



Sylvania is Toledo’s slightly upscale neighbor and Element 112 is the most trendy restaurant in Sylvania. Feel like putting on the ritz? Pop in and quaff expertly mixed adult beverages, nibble on aprés-shopping apps and be sure to be seen doing it.

FINALIST: Executive on the Main

5629 Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-4448

facebook.com/ExecutiveOnTheMain

Restaurant In Toledo

WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154

mancys.com



For serious gourmands, Mancy’s Steakhouse is an established eatery that will wow you with consistency in providing top-class meats cooked impeccably and delivered with expert service.

FINALIST: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505

mancys.com

New Restaurant

WINNER: Carlos’ Poco Loco

1809 Adams St. | 419-214-1655

carlospocoloco.com



Spinning the buffet concept, Carlos’ Poco Loco gifted Toledo a Mexican food downtown spread— bad news if you thought you were going to get any work done after lunch, great news for your tummy and your wallet. They also have regular menu options and one of the best bars around (shh, we won’t tell your boss).

FINALIST: Plat8

4330 Central Ave. | 419-214-0370

plat8toledo.com

Restaurant That Says “Toledo Area’s Best”

WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154

mancys.com



In picking a restaurant “prom king” you gotta go with the joint that has it all: class, sophistication, great food and top-notch service. There’s a reason Mancy’s is the best-known name in food in NW Ohio, and it all starts with their fantastic steakhouse.

FINALIST: Tony Packo’s

The Original: 1902 Front St. | 419-691-6054

Downtown At The Park: 7 S. Superior St. | 419-246-1111

5827 Monroe St. | 419-885-4500

3348 Secor Rd. | 419-472-4454

tonypacko.com

Road Trip Restaurant

WINNER: Evans Street Station

110 Evans St. Tecumseh, MI

517-424-5555 | evansstreetstation.com



Transforming an old fire house into a restaurant is the sort of gimmick that gets customers in the door once. Evans Street Station keeps the crowds coming back with their decadent and artful meals. Just 40 minutes from Toledo, you can easily make the trek out for lunch or dinner. Try their Coffee Crusted Rack of Lamb.

FINALIST: Mail Pouch Saloon

102 W. Main St. | Haskins, OH | 419-806-7616

14260 Airport Hwy. | Swanton, OH

419-825-5502 | mailpouchsaloon.com

Spot To Talk And Catch Up

WINNER: The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350

theatticonadams.com



When getting cozy over coffee doesn’t quite cut it, you need some good cocktails and a homey location to hash out some serious memories. The Attic is the perfect place to sit, reminisce and let the time go by. And if you need some distraction, there’s always a character or two hanging around.

FINALIST: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee

419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com

Your Secret Spot

WINNER: Cafe Donuts

5330 Monroe St. | 419-882-1787

facebook.com/Cafedonutstoledo



It’s a shameto clue you in on our secret location for snacking in Toledo, but it would be a bigger shame if we didn’t. Their cherry donuts are sweet genius and if you need to get some work done, find a booth to set up shop.

FINALIST: Whitehouse Inn

10835 Waterville St. | 419-877-1180

thewhitehouseinn.net

Baristas

WINNER: Bleak House Coffee

612 Adams St. | 419-740-1125

bleakhousecoffee.squarespace.com



Coffee is as much a refined art as bartending or tattooing, and baristas who take their craft seriously stand out above the competition. It shows in their enjoyment of crafting a good cup of joe. Bleak House Coffee baristas craft a great cup of joe, so what does that tell you?

FINALIST: Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

44 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0822

117 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-931-0082 | maddieandbella.com

Bartender

WINNER:

John Jacob Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229

mancys.com



John Jacob is routinely featured when we run an issue involving area bartenders. Perhaps that has made him so recognizable to our readers. But really, his cocktails are just that good. He cares about the cocktails he crafts, and it shows in each and every one.

FINALIST: Kim McKnigh Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473

Yeoldedurtybird.com

Restaurant In Downtown Toledo

WINNER: Registry Bistro

144 N Superior St. | 419-725-0444

facebook.com/RegistryBistro



Registry Bistro didn’t invent outré dining in Toledo, but they’ve certainly refined it. Experimenting with a whole host of flavors and culinary flourishes, chef/co-owner Erika Rapp has made innovative eating extremely palatable.

FINALIST: Kengo Sushi and Yakitori

38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574

kengotoledo.com

Best Dressed Front Of House

WINNER: Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154 | mancys.com



From the moment you enter through the heavy wood door, you transcend into an elite atmosphere for the evening. Whether you frequently dine in or visit once a year, you are treated elegantly by a staff dressed to match that experience. You don’t have to dress to impress the staff, but the staff professionalism will impress you.

FINALIST: Ciao!

6064 Monroe St. | Sylvania | 419-882-2334

ciaorestaurant.com

Caterer

WINNER: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505

mancys.com



BBQ is an ancient art and, while not indigenous to the USA, it is the most American of meals, welcome at all events, from funerals to banjo hootenannys and everything in between. Make sure you have Shorty’s True American Roadhouse cater your event to avoid a party foul.

FINALIST: Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Local Maker (Artisan, Craftsperson: Food Or Drink)

WINNER: Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic

130 10th St. | 419-290-1259

boochymama.com



Your gut might be churning from poor dieting, but it doesn’t have to with Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic. Owner Stacy Jurich sources ingredients locally to make this liquid gastrointestinal aid that is healthy, sensible and delicious.

FINALIST: Chef Tracy 419

436 13th St. | 419-245-8916.

facebook.com/ChefTracy419

Most Disciplined Kitchen

WINNER: Element 112

5735 N Main St. Sylvania | 419-517-1104

element112restaurant.com



They whip up some incredible feats of culinary expression in their kitchen. Led by Chris Nixon, this crew is a special forces team, turning out new dishes daily while fearlessly experimenting with new ingredients to find the next perfect entrée.

FINALIST: Plat8

4330 Central Ave. | 419-214-0370

plat8toledo.com

Pastry Chef/Baker

WINNER: Holey Toledough

419-810-7880 | holeytoledough.com



Since Chris Ritter expanded the selection of donut toppings to include seemingly anything, the Glass City has gobbled down his edible artwork like gangbusters. He’s evolved to a food truck that can be found by checking his social media/website, or just following the broad trail of zombie-eyed sugar fiends tracking his every move.

FINALIST: Eston’s Bakery

5433 Monroe St. | 419-885-9442

estonsbakery.com

Purveyor

WINNER: Sam Okun Produce Company

33 N. Huron St. | 419-241-1101

samokunproduce.com



Sam Okun Produce Company is where many of the area restaurants who pride themselves on being fresh and local get their produce. For over 100 years, they’ve been feeding Toledo. With their strong sense of family owned pride, they’ll likely be feeding Toledo for another 100 years. Visit their storefront by Fifth Third Field or order online.

FINALIST: Al Peake & Sons

4949 Stickney Ave. | 419-243-9284

alpeake.com

Restaurateur

WINNER: Phil Barone

Once you’ve met Phil Barone, you understand why Rosie’s Italian Grille is so well regarded in the community. Well-spoken and proud of the restaurant his family has created to bring mother Rosie’s recipes to the Glass City, Phil can frequently be found meeting and greeting the diners at his restaurant, making sure each experience is special— a true class act.

FINALIST: Mancy Brothers

Staff

WINNER: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505

mancys.com



A major part of going out to eat is being waited on. Someone brings you your food, your drinks and makes sure you have enough ranch dressing for your fries. Shorty’s True American Roadhouse and its staff excels at this and they do it all with a smile. You’re not simply a customer here, you’re a visiting dignitary.

FINALIST: Ventura’s

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

toledostripletreat.com/ventura

Bar East Of The River

WINNER: Luckie’s Barn & Grill

3311 Navarre Ave. | Oregon, OH

419-725-4747 | luckiesbarnandgrill.com



Luckie’s has an excellent kitchen that churns out mouthwatering meals, but they also have a excellent laid-back vibe that makes kicking back with a beer or an adult beverage the stuff of a great evening. You work hard, let Luckie’s do their stuff to make your downtime right.

FINALIST: Rumpus Room

2212 Consaul St. | 419-720-2498

See “The Rumpus Room, Toledo Ohio” on Facebook.

Bar In Bowling Green

WINNER: Reverend’s Bar and Grill

130 E. Wooster St. | 419-352-0400

reverendsbarandgrill.com



Note that Reverend’s also won best restaurant in BG. It’s not a mistake— this restaurant/bar keeps on with the good times after the lights go down. Though this is a college town, Reverend’s maintains a good crowd, sending troublemakers to the other area bars and you don’t have to deal with the hoi polloi.

FINALIST: Howard’s Club H

210 N. Main St. | 419-352-3195

howardsbg.com

Bar In Downtown Toledo

WINNER: The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350

theatticonadams.com



The great melting pot of Toledo, you never know who you are going to run into down here— one of the hallmarks of an excellent neighborhood bar. You’ve got a bit of everything in this large bar full of friends you just haven’t hoisted a beer with yet.

FINALIST: The Blarney

601 Monroe St. | 419-418-2339

theblarneyirishpub.com

Bar In Maumee

WINNER: The Village Idiot

309 Conant St. | Maumee

419-893-7281 | villageidiotmaumee.com



The Village Idiot is incredibly multifaceted— a great bar that serves amazing pizza, operates as a hub for local and traveling bands to showcase their talents and is a de facto museum of randomness from its menagerie of strange images on the walls with a mixed bag of drinkers and regulars. But don’t take our word for it, find out for yourself.

FINALIST: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee

419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com

Bar In Perrysburg

WINNER: Swig

219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com

The ability to gorge on great food while tossing back big glasses of booze is a direct link to Viking ancestry. Even if you don’t have Scandinavian lineage, that shouldn’t stop you from conquering this watering hole with your buddies in tow.

FINALIST: 5th St Pub

105 W. 5th St. | 419-931-9933

5thstreetpub.com

Bar In Sylvania

WINNER: The Sodbuster

5758 Main St. #6 | 419-517-1045

sodbusterbar.com



What’s the expression? Rock out with your smock out? Well, however that goes, The Sodbuster, with their sip-worthy booze, live music and lively crowd of like-minded folk, will have you stomping your boots, kicking up your heels and settling in for memorable evenings, every night of the week.

FINALIST: Village Inn

4984 Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-882-0338

viroadhouse.com

Bar In Toledo

WINNER: Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-389-6003

docwatsonstoledo.com

This bar isn’t named after a doctor for no reason, it definitely passes Good Times 101. Toledo’s a big city, find out why this fun-loving bar is at the top of the list for good times in the Glass City.

FINALIST: Rocky’s Bar

4020 Secor Rd. |419-472-1996

facebook.com/rockysrules

Place To Hear Live Music During A Meal

WINNER: Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473

yeoldedurtybird.com

With their built-in stage, Ye Olde Durty Bird is made for live music with your meal. From smooth jazz to something a little more uptempo, good food tastes even better with a soundtrack.

FINALIST: The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee | 419-893-7281

villageidiotmaumee.com

Beer Selection

WINNER: Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N. St. Clair St. | 419-724-2337

hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

If Willy Wonka was in the Toledo bar business, he would be running Fleetwood’s Tap Room. This pub, offering a cornucopia of libations, allows everyone to get their craft and large batch mass-produced brew of choice in a fun setting not even a baseball’s throw from Mud Hen stadium.

FINALIST: The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350

theatticonadams.com

Coffee Shop

WINNER: Biggby

401 N. Superior St. | 419-327-2658 | biggby.com

Plus nine other locations in NW Ohio.

Big corporate chains became big corporate chains because they did a lot of things right and became successful. Discounting that only cheats yourself, see why our readers decided this locally owned franchise is their favorite coffee in the Glass City.

FINALIST: Black Kite Coffee

2499 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-720-5820

blackkitecoffee.com

Craft Cocktail Selection

WINNER: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee

419-866-8466 | barrspublichouse.com

With the same measured contemplation that goes into their artful and diverse food menu, Barr’s Public House crafts splendid cocktails into artful existence. Bartenders are the new chefs and nowhere is that more evident than this Maumee-based gastropub and bar.

FINALIST: Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St. | 419-725-0444

facebook.com/RegistryBistro

Dive Bar

WINNER: Rocky’s Bar

4020 Secor Rd. | 419-472-1996

facebook.com/rockysrules



You wanna go where everybody knows your name. Around here, that’s Rocky’s. No frills, no fluff, just cold brew, strong shots and friendly locals await you in this hole-in-the-wall dive with excellent food options.

FINALIST: Triple Crown Lounge

2122 N Holland Sylvania Rd. | 419-537-9222

Hangover Cure

WINNER: Hangover Burger Monroe Street Diner

4514 Monroe St. | 419-472-0888

See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.

True hangover aficionados— those who have suffered in the trenches— know that when it comes to the cure, aspirin, coffee and the “hair of the dog” can’t hold a candle to getting good greasy food in your belly. Check out the Hangover Burger, a half pound burger loaded with bacon, egg, home fries, sausage gravy and cheddar cheese. It almost makes it worth getting a hangover…

FINALIST: The Haymaker Glass City Cafe

1107 Jackson St. | 419-241-4519

glasscitycafe.net

Happiest Happy Hour

WINNER: Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-389-6003

docwatsonstoledo.com

Happy hour runs 2-6pm Monday-Friday and features $2.25 well liquors and $2 domestic bottles and cans. For those prices, their daily food specials and friendly staff and clientele, you— and your wallet— will find a new level of happiness.

FINALIST: Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-0233

25481 N. Dixie Hwy. | Perrysburg

419-874-8800 | tekelacocina.com

Margarita

WINNER: Ventura’s

7742 W Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

We might be way north of Mexico, but Toledoans take their margaritas seriously, which made this one of the tightest races we’ve ever decided. Still, Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant was at the top of the list when all the chip dust settled. Blended or on-the-rocks, these premium hand-mixed libations have the flavor to keep us

coming back for more.

FINALIST: El Camino Real

2500 W Sylvania Ave. | 419-472-0700

elcaminorealtoledo.com

Martini

WINNER: Rockwell’s Lounge

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com

People who drink bad martinis think martinis are easy to make. A well-crafted drink doesn’t bruise the liquor, doesn’t overdo it with the dry vermouth and, most importantly, can be made to your taste. For this level of perfection, absolutely head to Rockwell’s.

FINALIST: Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Wine Selection

WINNER: Mancy’s (Steakhouse & Italian Grill)

953 Phillips Ave. | 419-476-4154

5453 Monroe St. | 419-882-9229

mancys.com

The addition of the Bottle Shop just compounds what we already know: the Mancy’s restaurants are as adept at wine as they are at food. With fantastic selections of some less common vintners that pair beautifully with their dishes, Mancy’s bottle options are second to none in Toledo.

FINALIST: Georgio’s Cafe International

426 N. Superior St. | 419-242-2424

georgiostoledo.com

Bar Menu

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073

bar145toledo.com

You’ll need a menu here, but that’s only to choose what toppings will adorn your house specialty burger or sandwich. We suppose if you’re really hungry, you could also have the street tacos and the mac and cheese and the ribs and the salads…

FINALIST: Swig

219 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-873-6224 | swigrestaurant.com

Bubble Tea

WINNER: Balance Pan-Asian Grille

514 The Blvd., Maumee | 419-893-9999

5860 W. Central Ave., Sylvania | 419-578-7777

26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-7777

balancegrille.com

It isn’t just the artisanal crafting that goes into each and every bubble tea made at Balance, it’s also the diverse selection of flavors. Whether milk or tea-based mixes are your fancy, you’ll get a beverage perfect for keeping you cool— and looking cool— as you cruise around town.

FINALIST: R&B Bubble Tea KTV

3402 Dorr St., 419-724-6666

See “R&B Bubble Tea KTV” on Facebook.

Charcuterie Board

WINNER: Swig Restaurant



219 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg, 419-873-6224. Swigrestaurant.com

Swig takes their charcuterie game seriously, making their sausages in-house. These links and franks are flavorful as all get-out and don’t need to be dressed up like they’re going to a fashion show, but if you take them that way, Swig has all the fixin’s to oblige.

FINALIST: Manhattan’s Pub N’ Cheer

1516 Adams St., | 419-243-6675

manhattanstoledo.com

Craft Beer Apostle

WINNER: Earnest Brew Works

4342 S Detroit Ave. | 419-340-2589

earnestbrewworks.com

Spread the word of good drinking by bellying up to the bar at Earnest Brew Works, brewers and purveyors of the finest ales and lagers your gullet deserves. Don’t worry about conquering the menu here, like true apostles of the brewed arts, they’re constantly experimenting and rotating their selections.

FINALIST: Black Cloister Brewing Company

619 Monroe St. | 419-214-1500

blackcloister.com

Cheap Eats:

Meals Under $10

WINNER: Freeway Restaurant

2665 Navarre Ave. Oregon | 419-691-9038

If we could, we’d eat out everyday. Fortunately, the Freeway Restaurant, a cozy little café, gives great affordable meals that allow diners to do just that in an atmosphere with the ambiance of home. And with their “cash only” policy, they pass the savings on to you.

FINALIST: Schmuckers

2103 N. Reynolds Rd.| 419-535-9116

schmuckersrestaurant.com

Chicken and Waffles

WINNER: Fowl & Fodder

7408 W Central Ave. | 419-690-2490

fowlandfodder.com

Two unique foods have seldom paired as beautifully as chicken and waffles. And in town, nobody pairs these two better than Fowl and Fodder. Heck, pairing chicken with other items is right there in their name— that they do it so well is a bonus for the rest of us.

FINALIST: Chubby’s American Grill

535 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-476-0802

7050 W. Central Ave. | 419-540-0500

chubbysamericangrill.com



Creative Burger

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073

bar145toledo.com

With over 10 artisan cheeses, 14 housemade sauces and 23 toppings including pulled pork belly, duck confit and kimchi, you can come here every day for the rest of your life and never try every combination. Some Dining Guide races were close, this one was a burger slam dunk.

FINALIST: The Huntsman Monroe Street Diner

4514 Monroe St.|419-472-0888

See “Monroe St. Diner / Toledo” on Facebook.

Dessert

WINNER: Cake in a Cup

6801 W Central Ave.| 419-491-1104

cakeinacup.com

Offering some always available chocolate, red velvet and vanilla stables along with their rotating menu of daily cupcake treats (think cookies and cream, toffee crunch and smores), check the website to see what’s available when. But dessert, no matter what it is, is never a bad thing, so wander in and prepare to be delighted.

FINALIST: M Osteria & Bar

611 Monroe St. | 419-214-4222

mosteriatoledo.com

Ethnic Dish

WINNER: Beirut

4082 Monroe St. | 419-473-0885

beirutrestaurant.com

With a strong Lebanese culture in Toledo, it’s no surprise that Beirut, the beloved Mediterranean eatery is voted as serving up the town’s favorite foods. Highlights include Kibbe Saniye and Shish Kafta, which we assume in Lebanese means “amazing.”

FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery

4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900

sidongrille.com

Falafel/Gyro

WINNER: J&G Pizza Palace

5692 Main St., Sylvania | 419-882-6061

See “J & G Pizza Palace” on Facebook.

If you don’t think great Mediterranean food and pizza can be found in the same location, you clearly haven’t been to J&G Pizza Palace. It almost doesn’t seem fair, but we’re not complaining. Definitely spring for the extra gyro sauce.

FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery

4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900

sidongrille.com

Fast-Casual Eatery

WINNER: Balance Pan-Asian Grille

514 The Blvd., Maumee | 419-893-9999

5860 W. Central Ave., Sylvania | 419-578-7777

26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-7777

balancegrille.com

It’s not enough to have a fast, healthy food option— we want to see how it’s made. And Balance Grill obliges on all fronts with their transparent and life-conscious approach to quick dining. There’s a reason this small chain is rapidly growing into a major player.

FINALIST: Sidon Lebanese Grille and Bakery

4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900

sidongrille.com

Favorite Appetizer

WINNER: Cajun Chicken Nachos at Ventura’s

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

toledostripletreat.com/ventura



Nachos never go out of style, but we stand up and salute appetizers that find a way to kick chips and cheese up a notch. Ventura’s kicked their nacho offerings through the roof with their large assortment. Cajun Chicken Tostaditas are our readers’ favorites— consider our minds, and tastebuds, blown.

FINALIST: Pulled Pork Egg Rolls at Shorty’s

5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505

mancys.com

Food at a Strip Club

WINNER: Scarlett’s Cabaret

5765 Telegraph Rd. | 419-476-9611

scarlettscabaret.com/toledo

When you get hungry, you might not think “strip club,” but with all these breasts, buns and thighs, how can your mouth not water? Scarlett’s has elevated strip club cuisine with their handmade burgers, filet mignon steaks, fresh, colorful salads, sliders, vegetarian options and much more. Get all your appetites whetted here.

FINALIST: Hush Showgirls

532 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-531-3000.

Food Truck

WINNER: Rosie’s Rolling Chef

rosiesrollingchef.com

This restaurant is a NW Ohio institution, so it should be no surprise that their food truck keeps the legend rolling. Frequently found on the UT campus during lunchtime when school is in session, this truck pops up a most local events and never seems to run out of their famous cheese bread, no matter how much we order.

FINALIST: Rusty’s Road Trip

rustysroadtrip.com

Dessert

WINNER: M Osteria & Bar

611 Monroe St. | 419-214-4222

Mosteriatoledo.com

City Paper readers know that M’Osteria is where you go for the city’s premium house-made desserts. Whether their stacked tiramisu with mascarpone and espresso, their panna cotta with salted caramel, or the ricotta cheese cake, your sweet tooth will be expertly indulged.

FINALIST: Cake in a Cup

6801 W. Central Ave. | 419-491-1104

cakeinacup.com

Fried Chicken

WINNER: Ruby’s Kitchen

805 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-578-5388

msrubyskitchen.com

Is it the salt and pepper in the batter? Is it the moist and flavorful cuts of chicken that are perfectly fried before they end up on your plate? It’s everything that makes this the fried chicken champ of Toledo. And then pair it with one of Ruby’s great sides, like the mac and cheese? Forget about it.

FINALIST: J’mae’s Home Cooking

3312 Glendale Ave. | 419-720-8222

3117 Lagrange St. | 419-241-7779

See “J’maes Home Cooking” on Facebook.

Late-Night Menu

WINNER: Oasis Pizza & Grill

3303 Dorr St. | 419-536-3663

1734 W. Laskey Rd. | 419-472-3663. 2531

S. Reynolds Rd. | 567-225-3663

1424 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green | 419-352-3663. 2953

Navarre Ave., Oregon | 419-698-3663

7614 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania |419-885-3663.

eatatoasis.com

While a midnight snack isn’t too hard to come by, what about a truly late-night bite? At 3am, there aren’t a lot of options, except Oasis offers almost 400 menu items available for delivery until 4am from their six NW Ohio locations. Whether you’re craving quesadillas, burgers, wings, wraps, subs, pizza, pasta, salad, mediterranean food, or something more, Oasis will deliver you a sense of calm in the midst of whatever chaos led you to crave a gyro at 3:30am.

FINALIST: Carlos’ Poco Loco

1809 Adams St. | 419-214-1655

carlospocoloco.com

Mac n Cheese

WINNER: Social

1440 Secor Rd. | 419-725-2836

25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg

419-931-9936 | socialgastropub.com



This contest was over almost before it began. Close your eyes and you see that heaping dish from Social of cavatappi and blended cheese, loaded with premium add-ons like lobster, pork belly, bacon, sriracha and so much more. Social has reinvented the mac and cheese game in this city and, clearly, readers have taken notice.

FINALIST: Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St., 419-841-9505 | mancys.com

Most Creative Menu

WINNER: Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104

element112restaurant.com

The scary thing about how good Element 112’s ever evolving menu? The entrées and apps are so simple. This isn’t a menu loaded down with ingredient-rich options, this is a menu that offers farm-fresh creations that use a few ingredients in incredible ways.

FINALIST: Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St. | 419-725-0444

facebook.com/registrybistro

Breakfast & Brunch

WINNER: Greg’s Grill

3243 W Sylvania Ave.

419-214-0722 | Gregsgrilltoledo.com

Greg’s is on a whole other level when it comes to taking care of the early morning crowd. Some chefs prep for the early morning the night before— not Greg Hayes. He’s up well before the sun to prepare his ingredients fresh, and clearly our readers appreciate his efforts.

FINALIST: Rick’s City Diner

5333 Monroe St. | 419-536-1117

rickscitydiner.restaurantwebexpert.com

Most Instagram-Worthy Plates

WINNER: Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104

Element112restaurant.com

“Plating” is one of those terms you hear referencing restaurants you normally can’t afford, but not only is Element 112 accessible, it’s artistic in its leanings, allowing for beautiful placement of food. When a meal has this much presentation appeal, it almost feels wrong to not take a picture.

FINALIST: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574

kengotoledo.com

Pie

WINNER: Schmucker’s Restaurant

2103 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-535-9116

schmuckersrestaurant.com

Whether you have an occasional sweet tooth, or an entire mouth full of them, Schmucker’s has been satisfying sugar cravings since 1948. With more than 20 types of handmade pies available Monday through Saturday, including classic fruit pies and unique favorites like Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Split, your options are only limited by your appetite.

FINALIST: Cinnamon Stick Bakery

3535 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-843-9127

facebook.com/thecinnamonsticksylvania

Restaurant with Gluten-Free Option

WINNER: Yer Mom’s House of Eats

316 N. Michigan St. | 419-377-0171

See “Yer Mom’s House Of Eats” on Facebook.

Whether you have celiac disease or “not eating gluten really makes you feel better,” convince your carb-loving friends by taking them to Yer Mom’s House of Eats. Treat yourself to a rotating and customizable menu offering fresh soups and seriously creative salads, like the perfect combo of kalamata olives and frijoles negra found in Yaya’s Greek Ensalada.

FINALIST: Fowl & Fodder

7408 Central Ave. | 419-690-2490

Fowlandfodder.com

Restaurant You

Want to Try

WINNER: Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

38 S. St. Clair St. | 419-214-0574

Kengotoledo.com

With only 23 seats, (only five reservable), Kengo is more of a bucket list item than a casual dining destination. But we assure all of you: the wait is worth it. Once you get a seat, you’re in for a chic evening spent dining off a limited, carefully curated menu of stimulating sushi, hip drinks, and creative, perfectly grilled yakitori.

FINALIST: Dually’s Gastro Pub

1917 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-725-4782

facebook.com/whiskey.toledo

Salads & Sandwiches

WINNER: Grumpy’s

34 S. Huron St. | 419-241-6716

grumpys.net

Whoever said salad wasn’t a meal has never seen a Grumpy’s Garbage salad loaded down with everything delicious you could want on a bed of lettuce. This colorful blend of meats, four cheeses, grains, fruits, veggies and poppyseed dressing is like the Noah’s Ark of salads. Oh, and did we mention that their sandwiches are delicious as well?

FINALIST: Pam’s Corner

116 10th St. | 419-243-2081

pamstoledo.com

Southern Food

WINNER: JMae’s Home Cooking

3312 Glendale Ave. | 419-720-8222

3117 Lagrange St. | 419-241-7779

See “J’maes Home Cooking” on Facebook.

You want authentic soul food from straight out of the Deep South. Many years ago, JMae stowed away in her sister’s car and brought a collection of amazing recipes to Toledo. Her kids opened a restaurant in her honor to share the with the community.

FINALIST: Ruby’s Kitchen

805 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-578-5388

msrubyskitchen.com

Spicy Dish

WINNER: Hot Lover Appetizer at Kyoto Ka

6801 W. Central Ave., Sylvania

419-841-2070 | 300 Madison Ave.

419-321-4000 | Kyotoka.com

Are you a fan of spicy? The Hot Lover at Kyoto Ka won’t overwhelm you— no one is going to give you a t-shirt for finishing it in under five minutes with no water. But it’s that good level of spicy where your lips will tingle, your face will flush and you will ask for more.

FINALIST: Anything “extra spicy” at Bangkok Kitchen

582 W. Dussel Dr. | Maumee

419-897-7777 | bangkokkitchenmaumee.com

Taqueria

WINNER: San Marcos

235 Broadway St. | 419-244-2372

719 Galena St. | 419-720-0041

2060 W. Laskey Rd. | 419-851-0051

1045 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-385-2441

sanmarcosrestaurants.com

There’s a reason there are several San Marcos locations around the Glass City— people here love them. This is your destination stop for lunch and dinner, particularly when you’ve got a load of people looking to have a loud, fun meal.

FINALIST: Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana

1218 Broadway St. | 419-244-6172

Use of Local Food

WINNER: Fowl & Fodder

7408 Central Ave. | 419-690-2490

fowlandfodder.com

Featuring a scratch-made menu and a fresh juice bar, locally grown ingredients make up the options at Fowl & Fodder. Striving for farm to table ingredients, like produce grown with organic practices, grass-fed beef, pastured livestock, artisan cheese and fresh baked bread all sourced right here in Northwest Ohio

FINALIST: Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-1104

element112restaurant.com

Vegan/Vegetarian

WINNER: Star of India

415 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-720-6452

starofindiafood.com

Going to an Indian restaurant for vegan or vegetarian options is kind of a no brainer, but nothing about Star of India is obvious. Occupying a former drive-in with their peculiar Airstream aesthetic, this casual Indian restaurant serves both traditional favorites and contemporary vegan sweets prepared by the family’s daughter, Seema. Care for pistachio cheesecake, pudding, cupcakes or another creative option? Order them in advance, or pick up a slice in the restaurant after you indulge in a hearty bowl of spicy chana masala.

FINALIST: Greenleaf Cafe

4933 Dorr St. | 419-720-4445

facebook.com/tgctoledo

Veggie Burger

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. | 419-593-0073

bar145toledo.com

Most restaurant veggie burgers are predictable: plain in taste, offering a hockey puck texture, and somehow always served with salsa. (Note to restaurateurs: the spicy black bean burger concept was dead on arrival). Fortunately, Bar 145 provides vegetarians with a flavorful, succulent canvas to decorate with any of their 10 artisan cheeses, 14 housemade sauces and 23 toppings.

FINALIST: Grumpy’s

34 S. Huron St. | 419-241-6728

grumpys.net

Wings

WINNER: Jed’s

1566 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee | 419-482-7043

maumee.jedsbarbequeandbrew.com

855 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. | 419-868-6666

jedstoledo.com

Be it chicken chunks or bone in, Jed’s knows how to make chicken tasty and pair it with beer for the perfect meal. They’ve become a staple of dine-in, take out and the post-game celebration, no matter what the sport. Who knew adding sauce to chicken could create the ultimate party food?

FINALIST: Sidelines

2111 Mellwood Ave. | 419-474-0000

5806 Telegraph Rd. | 419-724-0097

1430 Holland Rd. | 419-897-5050

sidelinessportseatery.com

Neighborhood

Pizza Joint

WINNER: The Original Gino’s Pizza

3981 Monroe St. | 419-472-3567

26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg | 419-874-9170

1280 W. Alexis Rd. | 419-269-4466

2670 Woodville Rd., Northwood | 419-690-4466

449 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee | 419-897-4466

5307 Monroe St., 419-843-3567 | originalginos.com

Gino’s has pizza reduced to a perfect science. From their myriad of toppings to that legendary sauce, they know exactly what Toledoans want on their pizza and just how to serve it up. Plus, their cheeseburger pizza actually has pickles, proving they know how to do this specialty pizza correct.

FINALIST: Charlie’s Homemade Pizza

& Italian Cuisine

6600 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania | 419-882-6393

charlies-pizza.com