World’s Fastest Monster Truck Is In Toledo Tonight!

When you talk about legendary monster trucks, you’re looking for two things: a cool theme and “big air crushability.” You want to see these trucks fly through the air to crush old cars into nothingness. And you want them to look awesome while doing it.

The monster truck Raminator has all that in spades, but it’s asking you to consider a third option: speed. Recently achieving designation in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the fastest monster truck, Raminator reached 99.1 mph hour. That means it could start in Toledo and be terrifying the hipsters of Ann Arbor roughly half an hour later. Of course, for Raminator to start out in Toledo, it would actually have to be in Toledo… WHICH IT TOTALLY IS!



Raminator has blazed into Toledo and will be at the Toledo Speedway (5639 Benore Road) from 5pm-7:30pm tonight. Owned and operated by the Hall Bros. Racing Team, Raminator was named Monster Truck Racing Association’s Truck of the Year a record seven times (take that, Grave Digger!).

After checking out Raminator, stick around to watch the Royal Purple Synthetic Oil King of the Wing Sprint Car Shootout presented by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores, plus Top Speed Modifieds. Adult tickets are $25 (day of race) and $3 for kids 6-12.

A great activity for the whole family, you can even meet the Hall Bros., get an autograph and take pictures with Raminator— not a bad way to spend a Friday night in Toledo.