Are you ready, Toledo? Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with food, fun and, of course, green beer. Let the luck of the Irish be forever in your favor with the ultimate bar guide to getting “pinched” in 2017. Here at Toledo City Paper, we want you to have fun but still stay safe during old man Winter.

Find out how Irish you can be at Bar Louie with both locations offering $4 beers and a chance to rock out to live music. Go easy on the green and stay safe. Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., 419-874-9774 or 5001 Monroe St., Suite R2., 567-318-1050. facebook.com/events/1830098597239958/

Want to know how kegs and eggs taste? Find out at Claddagh’s Irish Pub with live music as DJ R mixes up the 419 with the hottest hits. Stay warm with the green beer as Bagpipers perform at 1pm. Traditional Irish dancers throughout the day. Claddagh’s Irish Pub, 5001 Monroe St., 419-472-1414 facebook.com/events/425794104421957/

Get a little green on St. Patty’s Day at the Ottawa Tavern. Stuff your face with their traditional Jigg’s dinner starting at noon. Drink specials throughout the day. Join in the bash with late night musical appearances by Shitty Neighbors, The Dewtons, Louie T. and the DangerBirds, Worship This and Malori Rae.$5. Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St., 419-725-5483. Ticketfly.com facebook.com/events/208424536286996/

Become Irish and get lucky with O’Shea’s Irish Pub. Serving up great beer in the 419 area since 2010. T-shirts available for purchase so you don’t get pinched. Live Irish punk music with Katie’s Randy Cat. Green beer and jigg’s dinner with be flowing until the AM. O’Sheas, 1851 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-725-2337. facebook.com/events/576564812546419/

Weather have you in a haze ? Hang out with 56 Daze at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery for the St. Patrick’s Day 2017. Drink and dinner specials all day. $2 Green Beer Pints, 6-8pm. Live music by DJ Manny, 6-11pm. Shimmy the shamrock all night long. Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2200 Sugar Maple Ct #320, 419-878-7200 facebook.com/events/1805068256409307/

The Attic on Adams is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little special by going green and offering Toledo’s best local beer. Not only is it good for the environment but the economy too. Fun drink specials all day long including flavorful drafts and Jell-O shots. Try their famous Jigg’s Dinner. Vegan? They got you covered. 2pm-2am. The Attic on Adams, 1701 Adams St., 419-243-5350

There is no stone to rub here. The Blarney Irish Pub will be kicking off their St. Patty’s Day in the early AM while Irish Breakfast is served. Enjoy green beer and of course Jigg’s Dinner. Hang out in the heated tent until your liver turns green. Live music all day with featuring Sister Sarah at 8pm. 7-2am. The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. facebook.com/events/1826816524252518/

And some other locations (should you need to keep the party rolling):

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-7999

Granite City Food & Brewery

W, 2300 Village Drive Bldg

419-878-9050

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

1516 Adams St.

419-243-6675

Maumee Bay Brew Pub

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-7999

Michaels Bar & Grill

901 Monroe St.

419-241-3900

M’Osteria Bar & Lounge

611 Monroe St.

419-214-4222

Mulvaney’s Bunker Irish Pub

4941 Dorr St.

419-531-3800

Mutz Inc.

27 Broadway St.

419-724-4060

O’Brien’s Tavern

2243 Tremainsville Rd.

419-473-9281

Pat & Dandy’s Sports Page Bar & Grill

3340 W Laskey Rd.

419-474-1189

Patty Jack’s

6725 Central Ave

419-725-9048

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

105 S 3rd St A, Waterville, OH 43566

419-441-1081

The Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill

176 E Wooster St.

419-354-7474

The Bronze Boar

20 S Huron St.

419-244-2627

The Ye Olde Cock ‘n’ Bull

9 N Huron St.

419-244-2855

The Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St Clair St.

419-243-2473

Wesley’s Bar & Grill

1201 Adams St.

419-255-3333