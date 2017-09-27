Where all your friends will be

The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest bar nights of the year. Catch up with all your friends during The Night Before Thanksgiving on Adams. All the bars on the block will be bustling with locals and out-of-towners, offering specials to whet your whistle and get you ready to cure your forthcoming hangover with the next day’s meal. Stop by The Attic for beer and drink specials starting at happy hour, holiday cocktails, and a special menu. Wesley’s will offer DJs, Georgjz will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony at 10:30pm, Bretz will only charge a buck for cover, and other bars will announce specials soon. Now that’s something to be grateful for. Wednesday, November 29.

Adams Street, downtown Toledo

villageonadams.org