Do you want to see what goes bump in the night? The Erie Shores Paranormal

members will guide you through a tour of the Toledo Yacht Club’s

most haunted areas. After the tour there will be a light dinner, and time

for participants to freely roam the areas on their own. Dress accordingly

for a hike and the weather. Flashlights are encouraged. 9pm. Saturday,

April 1.

Toledo Yacht Club

3900 N. Summit St. | 419-726-3485

Find TYC Ghost Hunts on Facebook