Visit Detroit for the Michigan Glass Project

From heady glass to elaborate pendants and other glass art objects, The Michigan Glass Project (MGP) has stoked the flame for the The Mitten’s glassblowers for the past six years. With three days of live glassblowing, live painting, vendors, music on two stages, and an art auction, MGP has raised over $256,000 in the past six years, with $100,000 going to Art Road, a nonprofit that works to bring art classes back to southeastern Michigan public schools.

$15/day, $30/weekend | July 20-22

Noon-10pm, Friday-Saturday | Noon-midnight, Sunday.

The Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit, Michigan. themichiganglassproject.com