Toledo Zoo Hosts Rock N Roar Fundraiser

Party like an animal during the Toledo Zoo’s biggest and wildest fundraiser, Rock N Roar, presented by Yark Subaru. Groove with a DJ spinning hits on the Africa! Overlook!, or beat the heat and head inside the Zoo’s newest addition, the Malawi Event Center, to listen to live music from Fu5ion. Cash bars and grill food available. 21+ only. Proceeds benefit the Toledo Zoo’s conservation initiatives.

$25/members | $30/non-members

7pm-midnight | Friday, July 27

2 Hippo Way | 419-385-5721 | toledozoo.org/rocknroar