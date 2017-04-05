Feel like the king of the world on this truly unique run. The Toledo Roadrunners invite you to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic with a 5k run. The winners of the race will be awarded bags of ice. Titanic anniversary survivor ribbons will be awarded to the first 710 participants to reach the finish line. Water, sports drinks and fruit will be provided at the end of the race. Saturday, April 15. Registration starts at 10:30am. The race begins at 11:40am. $2/preregistered members, $4/pre-registered non members, $5/ day-of general admission.

National Museum of the Great Lakes

1701 Front St. | 419-344-5396.

Find Toledo Roadrunners on Facebook.