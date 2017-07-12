Toledo Literati Present Glass City Reflections, an Original Book

Seteth not your weekend plans in stone, gentle peasants! For thine eyes and ears are needed elsewhere. Over the past several weeks, nine local authors have collaborated to write, compile, edit and publish a book through the Write. Now! and Print. Now! workshops. That book is now ready for mass consumption. You Will Write Better In Toledo, an event hosted by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s hip book group, Literati, brings those writers together once more to share a some selected readings with you.

The book, Glass City Reflections, features original works by Charneal Cole-Merrell, Warren DeWitt, James C. Dickerson, Keri P. Griffin, Truda Pope Kynard, Kathleen Marie Reaume, Aggie Snyder-Cousino, Sam Wright, and Laura Zelenka. Like what you hear? A select few copies of the book will be available for sale at the event. 2-4pm. Saturday, July 22. Sanger Library, 3030 W. Central Ave., 419-259-5370. toledolibrary.org Free