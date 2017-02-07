The ghosts of the Valentine Theatre will soon have new visitors to haunt, when the Toledo History Museum (THM) leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the performance hall on Saturday, March 11. The tour, lasting between 90 minutes and two hours, is part of a new initiative by the Toledo History Museum’s on-site explorations of Toledo’s best landmarks.

For just $5 for THM members and $10 for non-members, the Museum provides expert guides to take a group of up to 50 curious visitors on an enlightening walkthrough of area attractions. Starting with the Valentine Theatre, the 4pm tour will explore the areas of the theatre typically unseen by the public.

“This is one way of reaching out to people who don’t want to come into a museum but have an interest in local history,” said Eric Wagner, Chairman of the Toledo History Museum’s Programming Committee. “We’ll provide our expert guides to show people these places in ways they’ve never experienced beforehand afterward we’ll find a place to get together for an “afterglow” to discuss what we learn.”

The “afterglow” on this experience will take place at Georgio’s, on Superior St. That part of the tour is considered optional. The THM also has tour dates in place for the Boy Scouts’ Camp Miakonda (Saturday, September 16, 10am.) and Woodlawn Cemetery (Saturday, October 28, 4pm.)

For more information, call the Toledo History Museum at 419-215-2437,or visit toledohistorymuseum.org