The West Oak Walk holds its annual WOW District Fall Festival

Sometimes you have to celebrate a good neighborhood. The West Oak Walk (WOW) is holding its annual WOW District Fall Festival to show a little area pride while rejoicing in the arrival of fall. The WOW district, comprising the section of Sylvania Ave. between Douglas and Secor, will be going off with live entertainment, an art walk, food trucks, a kids costume contest, raffles, giveaways and more. Fun for the whole family— find out what living WOW is all about. Noon-5pm. Saturday, October 14. W. Sylvania Ave. between Douglas Ave. and Secor Rd. facebook.com/westoakwalk Free