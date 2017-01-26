Stranahan Theater hosts the largest bridal show of the year. There will be over 125 weddings specialist, showcasing their work. Witness the latest fashions for bridal gowns, men’s wear, and accessories. This event will also showcase photographers, DJs, catering services, and much more! Trolleys will be available to transport guests to all the venues.Discover endless possibilities for your own wedding celebration.

1-5pm. Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29

$8/advance, $10/at the door

The Stranahan Theater and Great Hall

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. | 419-381-8851

stranahantheater.org