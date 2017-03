Need help creating your dream home? Professionals at the The Pro Home & Garden Show will provide advice and products to turn these dreams into a reality. Booths will educate guests about the latest products. 4pm-8pm, Friday, March 24; 10am-8pm, Saturday, March 25; 11am-5pm, Sunday, March 26. $6/adults, $5/senior $12/three day pass. Free/ kids under 12.

The Seagate Center

401 Jefferson Ave. | 419-255-3300 | toledo-seagate.com