The Mane Stage Hair Show comes to the Collingwood Arts Center

Typically, it’s fear that prompts a hair-raising response— but at the Mane Stage Hair Show, it will be excitement that lifts locks. See some of talented hairstylists mix fantasy and design to create incredible, gravity-defying looks during this showcase of skill, hosted by Fingaz, a celebrity hair stylist, TV personality and Toledo native, and Charmaine, from the VH1 show Black Ink Crew: Chicago. $65/VIP. $35/floor. $25/balcony. 7:30-10pm. Saturday, November 25.

Collingwood Arts Center

2413 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-215-9249

ariompro.com