The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie at the Royal Oak Music Theatre

Though the Thin White Duke is gone, the words of musician David Bowie are immortal. Hear a stunning and familiar take when Seu Jorge presents The Life Aquatic, A Tribute to David Bowie. Fans of Wes Anderson’s 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou will be delighted when the actor/musician Seu Jorge, who played Bowie-loving crewmember Pelé dos Santos in the film. 7pm. Monday, September 18. $35-$55.

Royal Oak Music Theatre

318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak, MI. | 248-399-2980

royaloakmusictheatre.com