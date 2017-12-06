The Distillery hosts 10th annual Jamming for Justice

Getting caught up in a jam with members of the legal community sounds more like a Nightmare Before Christmas than a reason to celebrate, but the 10th annual Jamming for Justice event proves your fears wrong. Featuring The Jingle Balls Band, composed of members of the local legal and music community, this seasonal fundraiser benefits the Justice for All Campaign and the Neil Light Scholarship Fund. Ages 21+. $6. 7pm-midnight. Friday, December 15.

The Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-382-1444 | justiceforallcampaign.org