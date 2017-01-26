Toledo is a city with rich automotive roots due to its history with Jeep. The Greater Toledo Auto Show is second to none, and the 2017 show is no exception. This year’s show will include exhibits from brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Indian Motorcycle, and many more. Guests ages 18 and older can get behind the wheel of some of the newest models at the Toyota Drive Center and Fiat-Chrysler Ride & Drive Experience. The show is given some Toledo flare with The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, which will bring animals for kids to learn about. Get a picture with Mud Hen mascots, Muddy and Muddona. Times vary.

Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29

$7/adults, $5/seniors and kids

The Seagate Center | 401 Jefferson Ave.

419-255-3300 | toledoautoshow.org