St. Patrick’s Day Roundup

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls out on a Saturday— which means we get a full day of fun, and a full day of rest, before returning to work. Want to make the most of it? Take a look at a few of our favorite local events below.

FOOD & DRINKS

TASA Paddy’s Day PubCrawl

Downtown and Sylvania

toledosoccer.org/tasa-annual-pub-crawl

Wanting to catch ALL the food and drink specials without driving everywhere? Travel around Downtown and Sylvania with Toledo Area Soccer Association (TASA) bus loops, hitting 14 pubs. With eight busses and two routes, there’s plenty of room for you and your friends to indulge in the holiday. Purchase your pass in advance. $30. 1-11pm Saturday, March 17.

An Irish Tea

Sweet Shalom Tea Room

8216 Erie St., Sylvania. 419-297-9919. sweetshalomtearoom.com

Now that we’re in the month of March, Spring has never felt closer. With Spring comes fresh and fragrant greens, a perfect time for Sweet Shalom to celebrate with their “Wear’n O the Green” Irish Tea. Enjoy a cup, along with a meal of Irish comfort food and spirited live music. $22.95. 11am-1pm and 2:30-4:30pm every Friday and Sunday through April 1.

St. Patrick’s Day at BPH

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com

The pub will be opening its doors for lunch, featuring Irish specialties by Chef Dustin. Along with delicious fare, listen to two different sets of live music; Picking Kelley from 1-4pm and Last Born Sons 8pm-12am. Saturday, March 17.

PARTIES & BASHES

Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle 3-Miler

Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St. 419-418-2339. runtoledo.com

Get a head start before the party by running or walking this 3-Mile Shuffle. Wear all your green gear, and glow your way through downtown from 8-9pm. When you’re finished, continue the celebration inside the Blarney’s tent until 2am. A portion of the proceeds support the Firefighters MD Foundation. $40. Friday, March 16.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bash

Still Delaney’s Lounge

309 W. Alexis Rd. 419-467-2883.

The party lasts all weekend at this green celebration. Get ready to dance with two nights of music; Classic rock by Tammy & Dan Friday and Saturday from 6-9pm, then Glass City Sounds on Saturday from 2pm-2am. The shenanigans continue with Karaoke Friday and Sunday at 10pm with Jiggs Dinner served on Saturday from 11am-7pm. Green beer and jello shots all weekend long. 11-2:30am Fri. and Sat., March 16-17.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Fleetwood’s Tap Room: 28 N. St. Clair St.

419-724-2337.

Holy Toledo Tavern: 9 N. St. Clair St., 4

19-724-4499. hensville.com

With the holiday falling on Saturday this year, Fleetwood’s is hosting an all-day bash to keep you entertained the whole time. DJ One Tyme will kick off the event at 11am and keep the music bumping until 7pm. Featuring beer from 48 taps, there’s plenty of hops to go around to keep you bouncing all day. In addition, the newly open Holy Toledo Tavern will serve pints (with 20 beers on tap), Irish Whiskey, fresh fare, and live music from the acoustic Irish band, Padraig’s Top Shelf (Noon-3pm) and duo Caveman & Ryan (3:30-7pm). No cover charge. 11am-midnight Saturday, March 17.

A Bit O’ Craik

Kiss of the Irish Sip and Shop

Amy’s Allie Boutique

6600 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania. 419-535-8048. facebook.com/amysallieshop

Nosh on some snacks and enjoy drinks and music while shopping for savings on beauty products, gifts, and clothing. Local makeup artist Lori Litzer, will be answering beauty questions and available for scheduling consultations. 4-7pm Wednesday, March 14.

Monte Carlo Night: The Running of the Leprechauns

St. Ursula Academy

4025 Indian Rd. 419-531-1693. toledosua.org

Featuring a $3,000 reverse raffle, “coaches” leprechaun race, gaming, a cash bar, silent auction and live entertainment by authentic Irish dancers, this rowdy St. Patrick’s day event will amuse with great fun and luck. Reverse raffle tickets are $50 per person. All proceeds benefit SUA athletics. 6:30pm-12am Saturday, March 17.

St. Patties Day Yoga in the Glow

Toledo Yoga

4324 W. Central Ave. 419-531-0006.

toledoyoga.com

Take a step back from the raging blowouts and go with the flow by taking a yoga class. Show up early and deck out in glow paint and other accessories to still get in the holiday spirit. $8/students, $20/non-students. 4-5pm Saturday, March 17.

St. Patty’s Day Night

O’Malley’s Pub

1925 Tremainsville Rd. 419-472-2144. omalleystoledo.com

What better to accompany good drinks than with music? Feel the beat with Crucial 420’s one night only performance with all four original members for their 10 year reunion. Taking the stage as well is Kingston Dread and headliner Calvin “fuzzy” Samuel. Gather with your friends and wear your green gear for this special night of reggae music and performances. 9pm Saturday, March 17.

St. Patty’s Day Dinner & Dance

Maumee Senior Center

2430 S. Detroit Ave. 419-893-1994. maumeeseniorcenter.com

Fun for all ages, this lively event features a traditional Irish dinner with line dancing to follow. Choose between a Jigg’s dinner with corned beef and cabbage, or baked ham, both options with carrots, potatoes, Irish Soda Bread and dessert. Michael Gurtzweiler, line dance instructor at the center, will provide direction. Even if you don’t line dance, there will be music for anyone to enjoy. $8.50/individual, $80/table of 8. Doors open at 4:30pm Saturday, March 17.

Breakfast, Dinner & Cheer

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd. 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com

Get the party started early before anyone else with a hearty breakfest featuring green eggs and green beer. Later, enjoy a Jiggs Dinner with plenty o’ Irish beer and cheer. 5:30am-2am Saturday, March 17.

FROGtown GlassROOTs presents a Very Merry

St. Patty’s Day

Sodbuster Bar

5758 Main St., Ste. 6, Sylvania. 419-517-1045. sodbusterbar.com

Live music without a cover is always a great way to get the party started. Bluegrass band Ind’Grass will keep you on your feet while enjoying cold drinks all night long. 9pm-1am Saturday, March 17.

Parking Lot Party

Jamo’s Pub Toledo

3223 Sylvania Ave., 419-474-6158.

See “Jamo’s Pub Toledo” on Facebook.

The Sylvania Avenue bar will celebrate their first year with a parking lot party featuring a giant beer tent, shot stations, plenty of Jameson, games, a Jiggs Dinner, giveaways and more. Live music from Jim Lieber (Noon-3pm), Sharkbait (3-6pm), Ian Thomas (6-9pm), and DJ MANNNU MIX (9pm-2am). Saturday, March 17.

Party at Plat8

Plat8

4330 Central Ave., 419-214-0370. Plat8Toledo.com

Lift a glass and enjoy a toast at Plat8’s first party, which will offer an evening of food and drink specials. 4-11pm. Saturday, March 17.

Green Smoke

Smoke Bar BQ

2556 Tremainsville Rd., 419-214-0404.

facebook.com/smokebarbq

Smoke Bar BQ is opening early for a non-stop party until midnight. Enjoy Jiggs Dinner, served all day, green beer, Guinness, seasonal shots and cocktails, $3.50 house drinks, $4 margaritas, and two shows from Johnny Reed & The House Rockers (2-5pm and 7-10pm). No cover. Noon-midnight. Saturday, March 17.

Get Stube-pid

Bier Stube Bar & Grill

5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999.

bierstubetoledo.com

One of the stops on the TASA Pub Crawl, the Stube will offer green beer, corn hole, live music and DJs, pool, Jiggs Dinner wraps, karaoke, and more.

St. Patrick’s Specials

Chubby’s American Grill

7050 W. Central Ave., Sylvania. 419-540-0500. chubbysamericangrill.com

Drink and be merry with green beer specials all night long–talls of Bud Light, Coors Lights and Miller Lite at $3. Then chow down on a Jiggs Dinner for only $9.25. 11am-midnight Saturday, March 17.

St. Patty’s Celebration

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-873-6223. swigrestaurant.com

Cheers to the holiday by quenching your thirst with plenty of Irish beer on tap. Continue the celebration listening to Irish music by Rick & Isaac in the evening. More details TBD. 11-2am Saturday, March 17.

St. Patty’s Day Brunch

The Flying Joe

2130 Preston Pkwy., 419-931-0273.

theflyingjoe.com

Nosh on some Irish fare during a special brunch during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Up for grabs: a Reuben quiche, vegan sweet potato hash, a lemon tart, Irish coffees, and Black Cloister’s Finn McCool on tap. 9am-1pm on Saturday, March 17. 10am-1pm on Sunday, March 18.

Super Saturday with the Village on Adams

Hit up the Village on Adams in UpTown on Saturday, March 17 for plenty of parties, specials, and fun activities for St. Patrick’s Day.

Go shopping for “drink local” wear and Toledo glass at Handmade Toledo (1717 Adams St.), pick up a 25% discount on anything green from now until St. Patrick’s Day at the House of Dow (1501 Adams St.), or check out four styles shirts to show off you Toledo drinking pride at Jupmode (2022 Adams St.).

Feel the beat and soak up the vibes during Cali Phest 2018 at The Ottawa Tavern (1815 Adams St.), with live music from Black Market Rx, Rick Flare, among others, with live painting by Brooks Black, Lady Zahara Eclipse and Celestial Art. $5, or $8 for ages under 21. Doors at 9pm. Prior to this, the OT opens at noon with

$2 green PBRs on special.

Sip on beer specials at Wesley’s Bar (1201 Adams St.): $3 Killian’s, $4 Smithwick’s, $5 Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale and $5 Guinness. Open at noon.

Enjoy real green beer— locally crafted brews that are safe for the environment— at The Attic on Adams (1701 Adams St.) with these Toledo favorites: Maumee Bay Brewing Co.’s Glass Hopper IPA and their High Level Lager, Earnest Brewing Irish Red Cream Ale, Black Cloister Irish Dry Stout, and Flatrock Brewery Cucumber Jalapeno Mead. In addition, vegans and carnivores alike with enjoy Irish fare— a traditional Jiggs Dinners, Vegan Shepherds Pie and Vegan Irish Whiskey Cakes— as well as a car bomb station, frozen drinks and plenty of shots.

Fill up at Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer on an all day Jiggs Dinner Buffet, drink specials on Guinness, Jameson, Irish Mules and more (1516 Adams St.).

Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits (1205 Adams St.) will open at 1pm and offer a $9.50 Jiggs Dinner, $3 16oz green aluminum Miller Lt, $3 Jameson, Fireball and Shamrock shots.

Carlos’ Poco Loco (1809 Adams St.) will open at noon and offer green margaritas and Jamo shots for $5 and green PBR for $3.