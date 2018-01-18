Speed Mentoring with M.o.M. (Mentoring on the Moment)

Speed dating meets mentoring at Women of Toledo’s event, M.o.M.’s (Mentoring on the Moment) Speed Mentoring. Connect with as many as 20 industry leaders with any business related questions and problems with the goal to meet as many mentors as possible within the one-and-half hour time limit. If you need some advice or direction, no matter your level of experience or the industry you’re in, you will leave the meetings with new networks and connections. Free for mentees, $30 for supporters. 5-7:30pm. Tuesday, January 23.

Sip Coffee, 3160 Markway Rd.

419-377-5457 | womenoftoledo.org