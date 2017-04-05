You wouldn’t recognize Skyzone when the lights are turned off. Glow, Skyzone’s new attraction, allows guests to experience skyzone in a way they haven’t before, replacing the regular lighting with black lights and a live DJ, so guests enjoy an after-hours party. LEDs and lasers will be added to help create an immersive party environment. Guests are asked to wear neon-colored clothing so they may be seen in the dark. Fridays from 8pm-11pm. $15/one hour, $20/two hours, $25/three hours.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

1600 Albon Rd. | Holland

419-491-1194 | skyzone.com/toledo