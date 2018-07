Bookworms will be in heaven when they attend the 2nd Annual Detroit Festival of Books. Browse used and rare books, alongside vinyl records, comic books, vintage board games and unusual items. Check out food and drink vendors and enjoy live funk music by DJ Zig-Zag. Then, stop by the after party from 4-8pm for more drinks and music. Admission to both events is free.

10am-4pm Sunday, July 15

Eastern Market, Shed 5, 2934 Russell St., Detroit, MI.

detroitbookfest.com | Free