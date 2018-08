Want to see international performers celebrate the art of transformation? Drag yourself to RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq World Tour stop in Detroit. Bob The Drag Queen will host this new show featuring RuPaul’s 10 finalists Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka and Kameron Michaels along with fan favorites Kim Chi, Valentina and Violet Chachki.

21+ | $45 | 9pm | Wednesday, September 12

Sound Board, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI.

313-309-4700 | Soundboarddetroit.com