Michigan punk rockers, grunge loving girls, folksy feminists, hardcore musicians with big hearts, and more are getting together to make some noise for what they believe in. Detroit’s Razorburn Booking is throwing a Planned Parenthood Benefit Show, featuring some of Michigan’s best female fronted and LGBTQ+ acts. Get angry, have fun and raise some money. BYOB. All Ages. 7pm-1am. Saturday, February 25. $10.

The Sanctuary Detroit | 1501 E. Outer Dr. | Detroit

