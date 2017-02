Kicking off its annual event with kegs ’n eggs at 10am, the Burning Snowman Fest returns to Port Clinton. A fundraiser, Burning Snowman raises money every year for Ottawa County United Way, Mr. Ed’s Kids for Christmas and RettSyndrome.org. Food and drinks will be available with an Ohio breweries Tap Takeover with locally made beers. Suggested donation, $5. 10am. Saturday, February 25.

Dock’s Beach House and Restaurant

252 W. Lakeshore Dr. | Port Clinton

419-732-6609 | facebook.com/burningsnowman