One man’s trash…

… is another man’s comedic treasure. Discover VHS relics found at garage sales, thrift stores, warehouses and dumpsters from across the country during The Found Footage Festival. See a slate of unpredictable, bizarre, goofy and embarrassing videos as the touring show stops at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Curators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher will provide live commentary during this cherry-picked showcase of their latest and greatest VHS finds. Ages 18+. $12. 8-9pm. Friday, December 1.

UICA, 2 Fulton St. W.

Grand Rapids, MI

616-454-7000 | uica.org