On Sunday, January 15, writers and activists throughout the world are coming together to promote compassion, equality, free speech and social justice during #WritersResist. Concerned about the future of reproductive rights, and want to support the Capital Care Network, Toledo’s last abortion clinic? #WritersResist organizers will focus the day’s efforts on reproductive health.

Join the Toledo Area Progressives (TAP) for an hour of stories during Writers Resist: True Tales of Reproductive Health, followed by an open dialogue with Ohio Representative Teresa Fedor. Beginning at noon, community members will share first-hand experiences about access to healthcare through prose, poetry and spoken word. At 1pm, join Fedor for a conversation about ways to support women, followed by a presentation of volunteer opportunities.

Noon-2pm | Sunday, January 15 | $10

Collingwood Arts Center Black Box Theatre

2413 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-244-2787.

Facebook event.