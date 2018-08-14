Oddball Abodes at the Detroit Weird Homes Tour

Have you ever caught yourself lingering by a neighbor’s window, hoping to catch a glimpse inside? Yeah, neither have we. But, hypothetically, say you’re one of the many who are curious to take a peek into closed quarters—wouldn’t you want to look inside houses that are stranger than fiction? Ten of the most eccentric homes in Detroit will grant your wish during the Detroit Weird Homes Tour, part of a national showcase of oddball abodes.

Participating homes, open for tours from 10am-6pm on Saturday, August 25, will feature ten of the most bizarre homes in Detroit. The driving tour is self-guided. $30, general. $37, day of event. $45, VIP (includes limited-access VIP homes).

10am-6pm | Saturday, August 25

10% of ticket proceeds go to United Community Housing Coalition Detroit.

weirdhomestour.com