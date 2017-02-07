Take a spiritual journey while learning about the feminine energy in astrology and nature during the New Moon Manifesting Class. Led by Diana Marie, a 30-year Reiki Master, the class will help students curious about astrology connect with the stars. Even if you don’t prescribe to astrology, this is a great opportunity to expand your knowledge of the stars. $20, with a $10 non-refundable place-holding fee, paid in advance. Seating limited. Receive a $5 off coupon to Gypsy Soul for participating. 5:30-7:30pm. Saturday, February 25.

Gypsy Soul |123 Louisiana Ave.

419-873-7266 | gypsiesoulshop.com