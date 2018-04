Put your love of literature to the test during this Literary Trivia Night at Gathering Volumes. Form a squad of fellow book lovers and battle it out with other teams. That assortment of random facts you know about Lord of the Rings, Pride and Prejudice, or Harry Potter just might come in handy!

To register, sign up in the store or call 567-336-6188.

7-9pm | Saturday, April 14

Gathering Volumes | 196 E South Boundary, Perrysburg

567-336-6188 | gatheringvolumes.com | Free