Mixology Matters At Registry Bistro

Register now for Registry Bistro’s Craft Cocktail Workshop series. It’s no effort to drink the perfect cocktail – we all know that. But mixing one, now this is an art. Join Registry as they teach the history of a cocktail and how to mix it. Prep yourself for those summer porch parties. Be the host with the most. Light snacks provided. $25 per guest (+tax/gratuity).

May 16 | Floral Libations .. Explorations with Gin

June 20 | Modern Take on Tiki

July 18 | Not Your Mamma’s Daiquiris

August 15 | Tequila Beyond the Margarita

September 19 | Bourbon Appreciation

October 17 | Spooky Spirits

November 14 | Easy Cocktails for Entertaining

December 19 | Winter Classics

(Begins at 6pm, all dates.)

Space is limited. Call to reserve your spot.



419-725-0444 | registrybistro.com

144 N Superior, Toledo