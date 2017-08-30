Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society show at Matthaei Botanical Gardens

You haven’t truly experienced the majesty of the noble cactus until you’ve attended the Michigan Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Show & Sale 2017. See and purchase the desert-dwelling plants and other succulents and bromeliads during this two-day festival. Mix and mingle with members of the club, encounter experts with advice on how to make your flowers bloom their best and, of course, buy some new plants. 10am-4pm. Saturday, September 16-Sunday, September 17.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens

1800 N. Dixboro Rd. | Ann Arbor, MI

michigancactussociety.weebly.com