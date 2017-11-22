Manor House at Wildwood Metropark adds extended dates this year

It isn’t quite the holiday season until the halls are decked in the iconic 32-room Manor House at Wildwood Metropark. For the last 40 years, volunteers have transformed the mansion so families can enjoy activities, decorations, hot cocoa and more during one of Toledo’s classic traditions. Last year, the Georgian Colonial home saw so many visitors that Holidays in the Manor House has been extended this year for an extra week. December 2-17.

Wildwood Preserve Metropark

5100 W. Central Ave.

419-407-9700 | metroparkstoledo.com