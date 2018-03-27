Local Ballet Folklorico To Dance At Disney: Join Them For A Sneak Peak Benefit

El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico, a local Mexican dance group, has been invited to dance at Disney World on January 2, 2019. In

celebration, the ballet will host a Thank You for Believing Benefit Dance to help raise funds for the trip. Live music by Yvonne Fuego and DJ Anthony Duran will keep you groovin’ all night and a special

performance by El Corazon de Mexico will highlight the entertainment. $11.42 (tax included)

6pm-Midnight | Saturday, April 7

Believe Center | 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez Dr., Toledo

419-283-1628 | elcorazondemexicodance.com